Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Take Daughter Olympia, 23 Mos., For A NYC Stroll Before U.S. Open

It’s U.S. Open time, and Serena Williams is already in New York a day ahead of her first match. She and husband Alexis Ohanian took their nearly two-year-old daughter Olympia for a walk around the city.

Serena Williams decided to have a relaxing family day ahead of her first match at the U.S. Open. She de-stressed by going for a walk around the New York City alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, 36, while pushing her adorable daughter Olympia in a stroller on Aug. 25. The little one turns two on Sept. 1 and looked so cute in an all-pink ensemble of a jacket and leggings. Serena, 37, was her always stylish self in colorful Nike windbreaker that featured a blue and white left side with yellow and black plaid patterns on the right. She donned black leggings but added a pop of color to her feet with pink Nike sneakers.

Serena is heading into the U.S. Open ranked eighth, but she’s going to have a tough first round match as she’s up against Maria Sharapova, 32, who is going in to the tournament unranked. Since the two ladies are such marquee names, they’ll be taking center stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY on Aug. 26, when their match goes down at 7pm EST.

Serena has taken home six of her 23 grand slam titles at the U.S. Open. She suffered heartbreak in 2018 when she lost in the finals in straight sets to Japan’s Naomi Osaka, 21. Serena has been on a quest to tie Margaret Court‘s record of 24 ladies grand slam titles but it hasn’t come easy. Her last grand slam win was at the 2017 Australian Open when she was 10 weeks pregnant with Olympia. She made it to the finals at Wimbledon in 2018 but lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber, 31. Then two months later she lost at the U.S. Open final to Naomi.

Serena’s had an uneven 2019. She suffered her earliest grand slam elimination at a major in five years, losing in the third round of the French Open to 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin. But she came roaring back at Wimbledon, making it to the final but losing in straight sets to Romanian Simona Halep, 27.

Recently Serena’s been hobbled by a back injury that forced her to withdraw from the finals of the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Aug. 11 mid match. She then withdrew from playing in Cincinnati’s Western & Southern Open two days later to let her back heal. Hopefully she’s rested and well enough to make it through the 7 matches that will take her to the final of the U.S. Open this year.