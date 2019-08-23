Kevin Hart & Meek Mill Have No ‘Beef,’ Despite Internet Banter: They’re ‘Super Close’

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart exchanged jabs about their bodies on Aug. 21, and similar shade is bound to ‘happen again.’ But HollywoodLife has learned how they avoid ‘hurt feelings.’

Kevin Hart, 40, had one reaction to Meek Mill, 32, saying his body “wasn’t ready” to pose in an underwear ad on Aug. 21, and it wasn’t tears. “Meek and Kevin have been really close friends for years and have always had a playful banter with each other like Kevin does with most of his friends. Kevin thought Meek’s jab was hilarious and made sure to hit him right back with it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Indeed, the comedian exchanged pleasantries by responding, “You better shut yo duffel bag built body a** up man 😂😂😂😂.” If you’re still nervously laughing, our insider goes on to explain how their friendship makes hard feelings impossible.

“Kevin and Meek are super close and Meek even attended Kevin’s 40 birthday party last month, so of course there were no hurt feelings whatsoever,” our source continues. “This banter is something we’ve seen similar to Kevin’s relationship with Dwayne [“The Rock” Johnson] and it’s just who Kevin is. Kevin has nothing but love for Meek.” The Jumanji star even visited Meek in prison in April 2018, before the rapper was finally released the very next day. Kevin expressed his joy and relief in an Instagram shout-out.

“Kevin was there for Meek when everyone was attempting to free Meek from jail,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, touching on our previous point. “Kevin has the utmost respect for Meek and that will not change anytime soon or at all.” That means the two pals can respect and roast another! “This was all friendly and fun banter. It will happen again but no one should fret that their is any beef between the two,” our source adds. “You find friendship and you find love with Kevin if you can make each other laugh. It is like a constant roast between Kevin and his friends and Meek is absolutely included.”

Kevin actually prides himself on not getting in the middle of beefs, but such was the case when Meek had bad blood with Drake before they went on to make amends and collaborate on “Going Bad.” After the truce was made, Kevin wrote in an Instagram post in Sept. 2018, “One of the few beefs that I was actually in between….I tried my hardest to make this moment happen earlier….I stepped away from it and honestly prayed that these men could see the bigger picture and that picture is that we are stronger together….I’m so proud of my brothers @champagnepapi & @meekmill …..This moment was HUGE FOR THE CULTURE!!!!”