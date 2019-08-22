Kevin Hart Claps Back At Meek Mill After Rapper Tries To Body-Shame Him: ‘Shut Up’

After Meek Mill left a shade-filled comment on Kevin Hart’s most recent Instagram post, Kevin dished it right back! The comedian had the perfect response to the rapper’s comment.

Kevin Hart, 40, shared a photo promoting his underwear ad campaign with Tommy John on Aug. 21, but one celeb follower, Meek Mill, 32, was sure to poke a little fun at Kevin for the pic. In the snapshot, Kevin was seen standing in nothing but his boxers, dreamily staring off into the distance. But — Meek slipped a playful diss into the comment section. “Ya body not ready for that yet lol,” the “Championships” rapper wrote. However, Kevin was NOT here for the shade. “You better shut yo duffel bag built body ass up man 😂😂😂😂,” he said in a comment of his own.

While the two stars appeared to be playfully taking shots at one another, some fans seemed to take the remarks seriously. “Damm Kev,” one person said while another wrote: “👊🏾 watch how you talk to my man Meek.” This is the “best thing i read all day,” another fan comment read. One person questioned, “why yall do him like that😭” while using the crying emoji.

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen poor Kevin get trolled this year. comedian’s friend, Nick Cannon, who poked some fun at Meek for a pic he posted with Nipsey Hussle. The Masked Singer host commented, “First let’s talk about them Baby Frankenstein Boots and then the fact that you feel it’s okay to go out in public dressed like a grown ass teddy bear!! Furthermore, your body is getting too big for your head! Stop lifting weights!! Lastly why @NipseyHustle look like your pimp and you afraid to tell him you only made fifteen dollars last night!” Ouch.

You cans see Kevin’s new underwear ad campaign for yourself, here! Meek may not agree, but Kevin is looking pretty damn fit these days.