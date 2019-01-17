Tyga Fires Back At Soulja Boy’s Diss With Proof That HE Actually Had The Bigger Comeback In 2018

Soulja Boy fired on all cylinders during a Jan. 16 interview and Tyga was NOT happy about what the rapper had to say about him. So, he took to Instagram to respond, of course. See his messages here!

Tyga was just one of Soulja Boy’s many victims during a rant on The Breakfast Club on Jan. 16, and he’s not letting the 28-year-old off easy. During his explosive interview, Soulja slammed Tyga based on the Internet’s claim that the rapper had the biggest comeback of 2018. Soulja insisted that it was him who had 2018’s biggest comeback, so Tyga decided to hit him with the receipts. Tyga posted screenshots of his and Soulja’s Spotify records from last year, which compares Tyga’s 884 million streams on the app to Soulja’s 98 million. Tyga also has 58 million “fans,” while Soulja only has 16 million.

“Who had the biggest comeback?” Tyga captioned the photo of the stats, adding crying emojis to get his point across. Soulja clearly wasn’t happy with that, and took to his own page to post a throwback photo of himself and T from 2009. “I put Tyga on!” he wrote. “I put Tyga in his first video he should be thanking me! Tyga!!?!!!? #10yearschallenge this was 2009 I as 18! She got a donk music video.” Still, Tyga wasn’t giving in, and commented on Soulja’s pic, “Thanks for the opportunity,” with a crying laughing emoji. Oh, this beef is SO on!

During his Breakfast Club interview, Soulja said that Tyga couldn’t have had the biggest comeback in 2018 because he’s the same person who “lost his b***h to Travis Scott.” Of course, he’s referring to T’s ex, Kylie Jenner. “He had the biggest comeback?” Soulja spat. “Because he did a record with Nicki Minaj?”

In addition to Tyga, Soulja Boy also threw some major shade at Drake. The Breakfast Club hosts pointed out that maybe it was Meek Mill who had the year’s biggest comeback, as he got out of prison and ended his longstanding feud with “the biggest rapper in the world,” Drizzy. Soulja was NOT having that. “The n***a that got bodied by Pusha T?” Soulja boy gasped. “The n**** that’s hiding his kid from the world but the world won’t hide from his kid. Aubrey Graham in the wheelchair? DRAKE?! Stop playing with me like I didn’t teach Drake everything he know.”

Soulja Boy also slammed Kanye West as “lame” for claiming to be as influential as Walt Disney, but then “complaining” on Twitter as often as he does. Of course, he also wasn’t happy about ‘Ye’s support of Donald Trump. Hopefully Kanye will be the one to fire back next and REALLY get this feud going!