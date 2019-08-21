Snoop Dogg Reveals If Wendy Williams Asked Him To Get Her Into 50 Cent’s Party When She Was Rejected

After 50 Cent blocked Wendy Williams from his Tycoon Pool Party, did Wendy Williams beg Snoop Dogg to sneak her in? Snoop reveals if he tried to smuggle her in or if left her hanging at the door.

The drama with 50 Cent, 44, kicking Wendy Williams, 55, out of his Tycoon Pool Party came up when Snoop Dogg, 47, stopped by The Breakfast Club on Aug. 21. DJ Envy, 41, who also attended the Aug. 18 bash, said he never saw Snoop have so much fun. “He was in everybody’s section. He was chasing Trey Songz down with water guns, hitting Casanova with water guns. …he even made 50 Cent smoke,” said Envy, which prompted Charlamagne Tha God, 41, to chime in. “He didn’t get Wendy Williams in the party, though.”

“I didn’t have that much fun,” Snoop said, “but I was able to get a picture with her at the entrance of the party.” Angela Yee, 43, then accused Snoop of being cold (“You took a picture and left her outside at the party?”), but Snoop defended himself by saying he was leaving when they took the pic together. “I was the last rapper to leave,” he said, adding that’s when he found out about the drama. “Did [Wendy] ask you, ‘yo, could you get me in?” Charlamagne asked. “Nah, it wasn’t even that conversation,” Snoop replied.

“It didn’t even go that way. I didn’t even put ‘one plus one’ together that she and Fifty were not, like, cool. … then I see on Instagram later, and ‘oh. Oh. Wow. Oh, my bad. I would have slid her my little wristband,” he said. Snoop also said that he was on his “best behavior” and that he didn’t want to do anything that would upset Fiddy since he has been “charging fools up lately.”

Considering the years of bad blood between Fiddy and Wendy, it’s a little bewildering that she tried to get into his Tycoon Pool Party over the past weekend. 50 Cent clearly wasn’t in a forgiving mood. He blocked her from getting in. To add insult to injury, 50 Cent posted a video of Wendy trying to talk her way in to his Instagram. “You can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me. B**** wait outside,” he captioned the clip.

Wendy thought that Fiddy would “really have security block her from entering,” a source close to the talk show host told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that she found the whole ordeal “childish.” However, 50 Cent “didn’t even expect her to” show up, an insider told HollywoodLife, adding that she wasn’t invited, he wants nothing to do with her and “the last person he would want to see at his party.”