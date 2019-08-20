Marzia Bisognin: 5 Things To Know About PewDiePie’s Gorgeous Wife

After 8 years with his girlfriend, Marzia Bisognin, PewDiePie has tied the knot! Here’s everything to know about his gorgeous bride whom he married on Aug. 19.

Surprise! YouTube superstar PewDiePie, 29, has married his long-time sweetheart, Marzia Bisognin, 26. The two stars tied the knot exactly eight years after they first met and celebrated with their closest family and friends. “We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be,” Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, AKA PewDiePie, tweeted on Aug. 20, one day after the ceremony. While the wedding was not previously announced, fans were thrilled to see the two internet celebs tie the knot. Here’s everything to know about the gorgeous new wife of the Swedish YouTuber.

1.She’s a fashion designer. Marzia owns a Unisex clothing and accessories brand, Tsuki. She also founded the company Mai Accents which sells fine jewelry, pottery, and decor, according to her Instagram page. In June of 2017, Bisognin launched Lemon, a clothing line paired with a fragrance.

2. She’s originally from Italy. Bisognin moved to Sweden to live with PewDiePie in October 2011, but they later moved to Brighton, U.K. together. Marzia originally hails from Arzignano, in the province of Vicenza, Italy.

3. She launched a YouTube channel of her own. Much like her superstar hubby, Marzia went on to start her own YouTube channel “Cutie Pie” on January, 16, 2012. The channel focused on fashion, beauty and travel and was incredibly successful, boasting over seven million subscribers. However, she announced in 2018 that she would be discontinuing her channel.

4. She has an incredibly dedicated fanbase. Bisognin refers to her fans as “Marzipans”!

5. Her wedding to PewDiePie was an intimate one, but Marzia shared seveal details publicly to her Instagram page. “Yesterday, the 19th of August – after exactly 8 years since we met – we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever,” she wrote to her six million followers on Aug. 20.