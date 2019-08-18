Miley Cyrus’ Family: How They Really Feel About Liam Hemsworth & Their Split

Liam Hemsworth grew so close to Miley Cyrus’ family in their nearly eight years as a couple. Now that they’ve split for good after an eight month marriage, we’ve got how the Cyrus clan feels about it.

Liam Hemsworth was one of the family when it came Miley Cyrus‘ clan. They spent so many fun times with her mom, dad and siblings as they were together for almost eight years. But now their eight month marriage has ended in separation after Miley, 26, was photographed making out with Brody Jenner’s very recent ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30, in Italy and now the two women are inseparable. “Miley is honestly doing as amazing as can be. She talks to her sisters and mom pretty much daily, but that’s not unusual as she’s very close with them. You truly wouldn’t be able to tell anything was bothering her right now,” a source close to the Cyrus family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s sad for the whole family, though. They all really liked Liam and really thought the marriage would work out. They always liked them as a couple, but of course, will support Miley,” the insider continues. Miley’s older sister Brandi, 32, was on vacation in Lake Como, Italy with Miley and Kaitlynn when their romance blossomed. And now that they’re back in L.A., Miley introduced Kaitlynn to her mom Tish Cyrus, 52, as the three were photographed out and about on Aug. 17.

The outing with Tish, Miley and Kaitlynn came exactly one week to the day since Miley shocked the world when her camp announced she and Liam had separated, just eight months after tying the knot just before Christmas at her Tennessee home. The couple has seemed solid for so many years, but then photos dropped of Miley making out poolside with Kaitlynn one day prior to the split announcement and things became more clear. Miley also recently admitted in the new issue of Elle that, “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”