Mackenzie McKee Slams Husband Josh & Says He’s A ‘Horrible Person’ After Split: He ‘Is Not A Good Man’

One day after announcing her split from husband Josh, ‘Teen Mom OG’s Mackenzie McKee says he’s a ‘horrible person’ and that ‘I deserve better.’

It hasn’t taken long for Teen Mom OG‘s Mackenzie McKee, 24, to drag husband Josh, as she’s got some harsh words for him just one day after announcing she was splitting from the rodeo rider. “Turns out, Josh is not a good man whatsoever,” the 24-year-old, told Us on Aug. 17. “Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I’ve really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is.”

The couple married in 2013 and have three kids, Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5, and Broncs, 3. On Aug. 16 she announced the split from Josh via Twitter, writing “However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you.”

A fan named Lala wrote in the comments “Wow, really??!! You guys seemed solid,” and Mackenzie responded “We were. We were truly best friends. It’s all just devastating.” She also rreplied to a user named Taylor who told her, “We all have a person we will always have feelings for even after everything. It’s so damn weird. It’s always something so simple that makes all the memories flood back into your mind. Love is a crazy thing.” Mackenzie wrote, “Love is just stupid.”

On the Aug. 5 episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie caught Josh in a lie about going to a bar while on the road with the rodeo. “There was no affection or anything like that there,” he told her. “I’m just here to tell you that I was at a bar, and I’d like you to trust me when I’m getting a few drinks at a bar…I was just avoiding the fight, and I was wrong,” explained. However, he couldn’t promise Mackenzie that he would let her know if anything were to happen in the future. Then she told him that if he couldn’t promise her that, then she didn’t want to be with him.