‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Announces Split From Husband Josh: ‘My Heart Breaks For My Kids’

Mackenzie McKee announced that she’s ‘freshly single’ and more in two statements about her split from Josh. Fans just saw the mother of three fear her husband was cheating on the Aug. 5 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG.’

Just one day before Mackenzie McKee’s sixth wedding anniversary with Josh, 26, the Teen Mom OG star announced they split. “However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you 💗,” the 24-year-old MTV star tweeted on Friday afternoon, but sounded optimistic in a separate announcement for Instagram.

“Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what i deserve,” the mother of three captioned a since-deleted selfie, and clarified that her “ring is on” in the picture because it was an “old photo.” Mackenzie and Josh have been married since Aug. 2013, and share two children together: Gannon, 7, Jaxie Taylor, 5, and Broncs, 3.

Right before Mackenzie broke the sad news, fans watched her confront Josh on suspicions that he might’ve cheated on a rodeo trip in the Aug. 5 episode of Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie told a friend that her marriage was “rock solid” in her debut episode of Teen Mom OG, but her bubble was popped with some unsettling news in April 2019. Josh’s married buddy brought a woman back to his hotel room during this work-related trip, according to what that friend’s wife texted Mackenzie. She didn’t have proof that Josh also cheated, but alas, it led to a tense confrontation after Josh returned home. He confessed that he went to a bar with his friend (the alleged cheater), unbeknownst to Mackenzie.

“There was no affection or anything like that there. I’m just here to tell you that I was at a bar, and I’d like you to trust me when I’m getting a few drinks at a bar…I was just avoiding the fight, and I was wrong,” Josh told Mackenzie during the Aug. 5 episode. But Josh couldn’t even promise Mackenzie that he’d keep her in the loop if this situation were to happen again!

This isn’t the first time Mackenzie and Josh’s marriage was rocked by infidelity rumors (that time, on Mackenzie’s end, which she denied). They even temporarily separated while filming Teen Mom 3.