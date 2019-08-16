Wendy Williams Cozies Up To Mystery Man In New Selfie While Enjoying Her Summer Hiatus

She may be taking a break from her TV show, but Wendy Williams is not slowing down on her summer fun! The star shared a photo with a new mystery man to her Instagram page on August 16.

Wendy Williams, 55, is living her best life in summer 2019! Amid her hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host cuddled up handsome new fellow on August 16. Wendy shared the new snapshot to her Instagram page and made it very clear: she’s having allllll the fun this summer. “Summer is FUN, but I’m ready for US to get BACK together, September 16th. I love you for watching! ❤” she wrote alongside the pic. Wendy was absolutely beaming in the pic, rocking her famous blonde dresses and flashing a wide smile. Her mystery man sported a navy blue polo shirt and had a surplus of facial hair. Wendy sweetly leaned into his shoulder as he took the picture.

While we’re not exactly sure who Wendy’s new male companion is, she’s been sharing a plethora of photos with new guy pals over the past week. But — don’t get it twisted. Wendy was sure to explain that one of them, Marco Glorious, is JUST a colleague. After rumors swirled, Wendy set the record straight. “WOW me & my audience producer @marcoglorious! I’ve got some explaining to do September 16th😁,” she told her followers.

As Wendy cozies up with a new man, she’s been incredibly transparent about what went down with her ex, Kevin Hunter, before their split. When chatting with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, she spilled the tea. “I knew that I would” eventually respond to the rumors, Wendy explained, “but I had to get my ducks in a row.” She also revealed that she “knew a lot of things for years,” but had one very good reason for keeping quiet about it all. She explained, “My son was at home, and it wasn’t fair to him. I [wasn’t] going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes, [then] he has to move high schools, and stuff like that. He [was] just making friends. So, now he’s away in college. And the person that I am now, is very single because [my son]’s not living with me.”

Wendy’s return to her show will be here before we know it! Here’s to hoping we can all the deets on the star’s new mystery man when she returns to our TV screens on Sept. 16.