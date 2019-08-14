Olivia Munn Claps Back At Haters Who Claim She Has ‘Cottage Cheese’ Thighs

Olivia Munn is defending her body after posting a revealing photo on Instagram — showing the world she’s confident about how she looks!

Olivia Munn, 39, doesn’t have time for haters. The gorgeous actress posted a photo of herself on Tuesday, August 13 wearing an ultra-short white mini skirt — giving followers a revealing peek at the bottom of her thighs. Upon a closer look, some followers noticed Olivia had cellulite — which visibly looks like dimpled, lumpy skin — and began commenting negatively on her appearance. When one fan defended Olivia, posting “Seriously … if that’s cellulite then you make it look amazing,” Munn swiftly responded, “what woman doesn’t have cellulite?? It’s not gonna stop me from posting a pic.”

In the photo, which is taken somewhere on a sunny patio, the Oklahoma City native is seen casually posing as she gives the camera a sweet and seductive look. Olivia, who captioned the photo “xo,” paired her summer-ready white mini with a nude tank top, visibly without a bra, and dainty gold jewelry. In another photo, the actress — who is reportedly dating Tucker Roberts, 28 — is seen with her co-stars from The Rook rocking the same outfit, suggesting the look may have styled for a promotional shoot.

Fans quickly jumped on Olivia’s haters via Instagram, with one saying, “Am I blind??? What f—–g cellulite? She’s freaking perfect. Seriously … if that’s cellulite then you make it look amazing.” The person continued with, “You handled the response with class and humor.” Another fan commented, “No wonder women have body issues this day and are reluctant to show it. @oliviamunn looks perfect. Just Appreciate her beauty. Madness in the world.” A third follower shared, “THANK YOU FOR BEING REAL!”

Olivia is no stranger to defending herself and her body, causing a stir on social media back in April when she slammed the editors of celebrity fashion blog Go Fug Yourself. “There’s no excuse for ignorance,” the actress penned in an open letter at the time. Criticism aside, 5″3′ actress has remained confident about flaunting her sexy body, recently posing in a bikini for a photoshoot with Women’s Health magazine.