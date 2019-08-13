See Pics
Sofia Richie & Kris Jenner Bond On Girls Shopping Trip In Italy With None Of The Kardashian Girls in Sight

Sofia Richie Kris Jenner Italy Shopping Trip Pics
Does this now mean Sofia Richie’s part of the family – officially? Scot Disick’s girlfriend got some one-on-one time with momager Kris Jenner while on holiday in Italy.

By now, seeing Sofia Richie, 20, go on vacation with the Kardashians is nothing new since she’s joined Scott Disick, 36, on plenty of family outings. However, it’s rare to spot Sofia and Kris Jenner, 63, spend time together without Kim, Kourtney, Khloe or any other Kardashian nearby. Such was the sight on Aug. 13. After heading out to Italy to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday, the “Momager” and Sofia took some time away from the group to hit up the shops in Portofino. Scott’s girlfriend rocked a tight brown top with a low cut, which paired well with her shimmery, gold pants. Kris remained on-brand by wearing black, and she looked great in her feathery outfit that showed off just enough skin.

As to what they spoke about or what they bought, that’s just between those two girls. Perhaps Kris shared some Kardashian wardrobe secrets. Before this shopping trip with Kris, Sofia suffered a wardrobe malfunction while on an outing with Scott. Sofia’s boob tape ultimately failed while she was wearing a jumpsuit that featured a wide-open front. As she walked with her boyfriend, the garment shifted to expose her boob tape. The tape stuck to her breasts, which prevented her from experiencing a “nip slip,” but the boob tape was revealed, nonetheless. Perhaps Kris let Sofia know which brand her daughters use?

Kris’s daughters once gave the cold shoulder to Sofia, but have since warmed up to Scott’s girlfriend. “Kourtney has completely come around now and realizes Sofia is a good girl who won’t be going anywhere,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The initial issues between Kourt (she “really struggled with Sofia and Scott dating at first because of Sofia’s age,” according to the insider) also affected Sofia’s friendship with Kylie. Now, Kourt has no issue with Sofia and Kylie friendship, which has given Sofia and Kylie the green light “to get even closer.”

That’s good because it does appear that when Scott is invited on these Kardashian family vacations, Sofia will be his “plus-one.” Scott and Sofia were seen cuddling on a dock in Nerano, Italy, on Aug. 9, one day before Kylie turned the big 2-2. The next day, the two cuddled up while cruising around the Amalfi Coast.