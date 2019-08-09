Exclusive
Sofia Richie: Why Being Accepted By Kourtney Kardashian Made Friendship With Kylie Jenner Stronger

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner’s friendship had to take ‘a backseat’ in the past. Now, they can call themselves ‘best friends’ because of something important Kourtney Kardashian has realized about Sofia!

It’s no coincidence that Sofia Richie, 20, is currently partying on a megayacht with Kylie Jenner, 21, ahead of the makeup mogul’s birthday on Aug. 10, right after returning from a girls’ trip in Turks and Caicos Islands in July. These two are spending more and more time together, and that’s because Kylie’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, finally understands Sofia’s intentions when it came to dating her ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick, 36. “Kourtney really struggled with Sofia and Scott dating at first because of Sofia’s age…Kylie and Sofia’s friendship took a backseat out of respect for Kourtney,” a source close to Sofia and Kylie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. So what made Kourt budge?

“Kourtney has completely come around now and realizes Sofia is a good girl who won’t be going anywhere,” our source reveals! Thanks to this epiphany, the mother of three now “has absolutely no problem with Kylie and Sofia being so close,” our source tells us. Kourtney’s approval of Sofia was important for this friendship to develop — so much so, our source says that “Kourtney coming around was the final ticket for Sofia and Kylie to get even closer.”

The friendship between these two young stars has come a long way since Sofia was first linked to Scott in the fall of 2017. “Now, they consider themselves best friends,” our source says! But Sofia didn’t need Kourtney’s sole approval to be accepted into the KarJenner-Disick clan. “Sofia felt she was very patient in getting the Kardashians to accept her and she’s relieved they’re now in the place where she can go away with Kylie Jenner and it’s no big deal,” our source adds. “She’s had multiple discussions with the family and did understand their concerns.”

Just as Sofia’s relationship with Kylie and Kourtney improved, so did her romance with Scott as well! “Sofia is so thankful to be in such a great place with Kylie and the whole family. Sofia feels like it’s a huge step in really solidifying her relationship with Scott,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Sofia loves Scott so much and it has always been incredibly important to her to bridge the gap with Kourtney and all the KarJenners. Sofia completely understands how close Scott is, and always will be, with their family and knew it was crucial she build a connection with them.” Scott has become the unofficial son/brother/best friend to the KarJenner family ever since he met Kourtney in 2006. Even after they split for good in 2015, they have gone on to peacefully co-parent their three children Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

“It means the world to Sofia to be completely accepted and it makes her appreciate her relationship with Scott all that much more,” our second source adds. And that means Sofia earns even more quality time with Scott and the KarJenners! In addition to Sofia jetting off to Italy and Turks and Caicos with Kylie, she reportedly enjoyed a family vacation with Scott, Kourtney and their kids in Finland in April, and most famously chilled on beach cots alongside the parents in Mexico in Dec. 2018.