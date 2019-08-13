‘Hip Hop Squares’ Preview: NeNe Leakes Gives Sexy Bedroom Advice To Queen Naija & Clarence White

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the new episode of VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Squares,’ NeNe Leakes has some raunchy — but invaluable! — relationship advice to share.

Season three of Hip Hop Squares premieres on VH1 on Aug. 13, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, which features NeNe Leakes, amongst other stars. In the clip, Queen Naija, whose boyfriend, Clarence White, is also on the show, picks NeNe’s brain for some relationship advice. Since NeNe has been in a long-term relationship with her husband, Gregg Leakes — they divorced in 2010, but reunited three years later and married again in June 2013 — she was more than happy to throw in her two cents.

“First of all, I just want to tell everyone in here….my man loves sucking my toes,” Queen Naija explains. “I just want to know, if at any moment, in the moment, is it okay to suck his toes, too!?” NeNe is actually shocked by the question and screams out, “NOOOO!” At that point, Clarence jumps in to add, “Let me just clarify this – I never got my toes sucked! I don’t do that!”

Finally, NeNe gives Queen Naija the best advice she has: “You don’t have to suck his toes,” she says. “You suck something else and it will be alright.” Well, damn! NeNe’s advice definitely seems to go over well with the audience, though, as there’s a unanimous round of cheers from the crowd AND the fellow contestants.

Hip Hop Squares is VH1’s version of the beloved game show, Hollywood Squares. On the show, celebrities are pitted against one another to test their pop culture knowledge. Other contestants this season include Ice Cube, Jordyn Woods, Eva Marcille, Tamar Braxton and more. The hit show airs Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.