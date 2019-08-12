Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Sexiest Pics: Hottest Photos Of The Ladies After They Were Seen Kissing

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter shocked fans when they were caught packing on the PDA in Italy on Aug. 9. Now, join us in taking a look at some of their sexiest photos of all time.

If Miley Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 30, are heartbroken following the end of their respective marriages, we’d never know. The two ladies were seen wrapped up in a steamy PDA sesh with one another on Aug. 9, and the photos are hot hot HOT. The two ladies were seen sprawled out in their swimsuits on a luxurious boat, and they wrapped their arms around each other in a tight embrace. The moment only escalated when they leaned in for an intimate kiss and well, it made for quite the sexy series of snapshots.

Of course, these two ladies are sexy all on their own and both have solidified their spots as Hollywood’s hottest stars. Whether she’s performing at an awards show, or hitting the streets to walk her dog, Miley knows how to grab our attention every time. Just look at her iconic bodysuit moment from the 2013 VMAs where she delivered one of her most memorable performances to date. The singer donned a silver unitard with a bear on the front and of course, showed off her infamous twerking skills. More recently, Miley showed off her envy-inducing abs in a series of snapshots shared to her Instagram where she donned a tiny crop top. Miley ditched her wedding ring for the photos, leaving the focus entirely on her chic ensemble and flawless bod.

Kaitlynn may be a single lady these days, but she’s by no means taking time off from her flawless style game. The blogger called it quits with Brody Jenner on Aug. 2 but has looked chic and put together in the weeks following. The Hills star looked unbelievable in an Instagram pic which she shared on Aug. 11, where she donned a vibrant pink two-piece swimsuit. As she took a dip in a pool, she put her toned abs on full display and clearly, Kaitlynn got her revenge bod in check.

Miley actually used one of her most recent sexy snapshots to address her breakup with Liam. “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” Miley wrote alongside a photo of herself in a black sports bra. For all of the hottest photos of both Miley and Kaitlynn, click through the gallery above!