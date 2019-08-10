Nick Viall Shades Vanessa Grimaldi: He Has ‘No Problem’ With Her Not Getting Jared & Ashley’s Wedding Invite

Nick Viall will be there when fellow Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibron tie the knot this weekend. But he threw some shade when Vanessa made it seem she wasn’t invited because of him

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are marrying this weekend in his native Rhode Island and of course a ton of familiar faces from Bachelor Nation will be in attendance. One of them will be former Bachelor (and two-time Bachelorette star and former BiP star) Nick Viall, 38, who will be a groomsman. Unlike Jared and Ashley, he didn’t have a happy ending on his dating shows, breaking up with his final rose recipient Vanessa Grimaldi five months after proposing to her. We caught up with him on June 15 and asked him if he was bothered that Vanessa, 31, thought she wasn’t invited to their wedding because of him.

“I have no thoughts at all,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY then we pressed a little harder, asking if he had any problem being in the same room with his ex he said, “I have no problem with anyone that Ashley and Jared want to be at their wedding.” So he’s okay that Vanessa did not get an invitation.

Vanessa on an April podcast with Jared, Help! I Suck at Dating With Dean, Vanessa and Jared seemed to think she wasn’t getting invited to his wedding because of Nick, asking “Does this mean I’m not invited to the wedding?” she asked Jared, 30, to which he replied, “Can we all just settle down for a minute? We haven’t even — we’re going through the guest list right now. We’re just figuring everything out.”

“It’s like I vouched for you guys, and I know he has too, and I just, I don’t want this to become about me,” Vanessa said, still crying. “I want an absolutely amazing wedding day for you guys, and if that means me watching from afar, then, like, that’s what it is. But I don’t want this to be about me. I’m just saying, like, of course I would have loved to have witnessed the love that you guys have for each other and be there to see it official, but I guess I don’t need to be a part of the wedding day to see the love you guys do have for each other.”

Nick later responded to Vanessa’s comments, posting an E! News article that contained her remarks. “Huh??” he tweeted on April 23. “That person isn’t me. Ashley and Jared’s wedding is Ashley and Jared days. Looking forward to enjoying the day with them and everyone they want to celebrate it with.”