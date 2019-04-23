Nick Viall Fires Back After Being Blamed For Ex Vanessa Not Being Invited To Ashley & Jared’s Wedding

Nick Viall slammed ex-fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi for throwing him under the bus on her podcast. He swears he’s not the reason she didn’t get an invite to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s wedding.

Nick Viall really doesn’t appreciate his ex-fiancée blaming him for her problems. The Bachelor alum, 38, fired back at Vanessa Grimaldi‘s accusation that he was the reason she didn’t get an invite to their friends Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon‘s upcoming wedding. Nick is a groomsman, and Vanessa is under the impression that he told Jared he didn’t want her there. Nick commented on an E! News article about Vanessa’s remarks, “Huh?? That person isn’t me. Ashley and Jared’s wedding is Ashley and Jared days. Looking forward to enjoying the day with them and everyone they want to celebrate it with.”

Vanessa was virtually hysterically on a recent episode of her podcast with Jared, Help! I Suck at Dating With Dean, Vanessa and Jared. “Does this mean I’m not invited to the wedding?” she asked Jared, 30, to which he replied, “Can we all just settle down for a minute? We haven’t even — we’re going through the guest list right now. We’re just figuring everything out.” He literally said that he and Ashley hadn’t worked out their guest list yet!

“I’m just sad,” Vanessa said, breaking down in tears. “I totally get it… I mean I assume, I mean, I understand and I guess, I don’t want to make an ass of myself by making an assumption, but I assume it’s because of a particular person and I get that, and like I said, I’m not mad, I’m not anything, I’m mostly just sad.” Jared tried to calm her down, explaining that he and Ashley, 31, would never want to hurt her feelings. They’re just focusing on planning their wedding right now. He never mentioned Nick not wanting her there.

“It’s like I vouched for you guys, and I know he has too, and I just, I don’t want this to become about me,” Vanessa said, still crying. “I want an absolutely amazing wedding day for you guys, and if that means me watching from afar, then, like, that’s what it is. But I don’t want this to be about me. I’m just saying, like, of course I would have loved to have witnessed the love that you guys have for each other and be there to see it official, but I guess I don’t need to be a part of the wedding day to see the love you guys do have for each other.”