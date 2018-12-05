Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon: The Only Reason They Would Televise Their Very Special Wedding

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon may have found love — and an engagement — on TV, but the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couple will televise their wedding ceremony under one condition. We have what it is.

Ashley Ianconetti’s love life has played out through three Bachelor Nation franchises. On-again off-again boyfriend Jared Haibon finally proposed to her at the end of Bachelor in Paradise season 5 in 2018, and fans naturally want to see the couple wed on TV since they’ve been watching all of her romance ups and downs. The couple plans to tie the knot in the August of 2019, but it won’t be televised unless things are done their way.

“Ashley and Jared can’t wait to get married this summer, but they aren’t interested at all in filming the wedding for television unless they have the final say in everything. To them, the wedding is about them, and they know if they sign up to do it on TV that it becomes about what everyone else wants,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This day is really special to them and they want to treat it as such. They are open to the offer if the right one becomes available. They want to share their special day with fans, but want to be able to have control of their day.”

There’s only one catch. ABC hasn’t yet made the couple an offer to televise their wedding. “Ashley and Jared feel a bit slighted since ABC hasn’t asked them if they‘re interested in their own special like couples who have come before them. But they feel if the network was really interested, they would‘ve asked them by now, and they haven’t.” Well, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and fiance Sean Booth just called it quits so that’s one less Bachelor Nation wedding available for ABC.

Fans have been invested in Ashley’s love life ever since she competed for Chris Soules‘ love on season 19 of The Bachelor. She went on to appear on seasons two and three of Bachelor in Paradise, and was crushed when in 2015 she fell for Jared but the feeling wasn’t mutual. They went on to have a close friendship and Ashley later dated Kevin Wendt after the two competed — and won! — Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. But by the time she headed to Mexico to tape BiP season five, Ashely couldn’t deny her feelings for Jared. He got down on one knee and proposed to her on the show’s season finale.