Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Enviable Abs In Black Versace Bikini On Vacation In Italy

Miley Cyrus wasn’t wearing much fabric for her summer day at Lake Como, but everything in the bikini photo totaled out to over $1,000!

Miley Cyrus, 26, hopped off a flight in Italy with a $300 black Versace bikini and seriously toned abs. That’s our remix to “Party In The U.S.A.,” inspired by the pop star’s bikini photo that she wowed her 97 million Instagram followers with on Aug. 10! “So much Versacheeeeee,” Miley captioned the stunning shot, set against a picturesque cliffside in Lake Como, Italy. But Miley didn’t need a scenic backdrop or a designer label to catch our attention, because her chiseled mid-section did just the job!

Miley was also wearing Versace on her feet and under her booty. She strolled the dock of a lakeside pool in the designer’s Palazzo Medusa pool slides ($395 on Neiman Marcus), and draped a cot with the I ♡ Baroque Jacquard Towel ($450). As Miley said, so much Versace — everything added together totaled out to $1,145.

Miley has been vacationing at Lake Como with her sister Brandi Cyrus, 32, and fashion influencer/Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, 30. Kaitlynn shared two photos with the singer on Aug. 9, who wore a Chanel swimsuit instead of Versace in one of the photos! On Aug. 2, Kaitlynn and Brody’s rep Scott Newman told HollywoodLife that the couple had split after a six-year relationship (they reportedly didn’t file for a marriage license after their 2018 wedding). Clearly, a breakup isn’t going to make Kaitlynn mope at home!

Miley has been loading up her Instagram feed with fashion and bikini posts, taking advantage of the fact that Italy is one big photo op. But she’s not just posting pictures! The Black Mirror actress threw it back to 2013 Miley by twerking in a white bikini, which she wore for another day by the lake.