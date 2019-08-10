Lizzo Seemingly Disses Future & Swae Lee & Fans Are Furious: ‘Slander Won’t Be Tolerated’

Lizzo argued that if Future and Swae Lee can be rappers, so can she. The angry backlash forced the ‘Juice’ rapper to clarify what she really meant!

The truth hurts. Lizzo, 31, thinks that her genre can extend outside of pop/pump-up anthems, and threw in Future and Swae Lee’s names to make her point. “Sometimes I get pissed that there are people who call future & swae lee rappers and still question whether or not I belong in the rap conversation…But then I remember I have the #4 song in the country, laugh, go back to my dream job and log off,” the “Truth Hurts” singer tweeted on Aug. 10, referring to two hip hop artists who both sing and rap. It didn’t take long for Future and Swae’s fans to come after Lizzo in her mentions, and she soon deleted the tweet!

“Why lizzo out here being toxic to swae lee like cmon this dude the mr rogers of hip hop rn,” a fan of Swae’s tweeted, while a Future stan chimed in, “Ay man i like lizzo and all but untill she releases a song better than March Madness, Future slander wont be tolerated.” Others doubted that Lizzo could be considered a rapper considering her feel-good tracks, such as one fan who tweeted, “but swae lee & future makes rap music, you’re an artist who makes pop music so its gonna be hard to see you as a rapper if you rarley rap.” Another person shared an even harsher version of that opinion, writing, “Lizzo compared herself to Future as a rapper?? that flute got her feeling mighty confident.”

The hate piled on, and Lizzo had to calm down Future and Swae’s hives. “I LOVE future & swae bruhhhhhh… the point went straight over y’alls heads…I’m just saying we all share a similar rap sing style…,” Lizzo tweeted on Aug. 10, and even added two examples of this “rap/sing” style she emulates: “Stream ‘Sunflower’ by Swae Lee Stream ‘The Wizrd’ by Future.”

Now @lizzo. You coulda just kept Future outta this. Wouldna been no issues fam. pic.twitter.com/uvvs4JstKj — ⚯͛ Dr. Au 🏁△⃒⃘ (@DrDreddyMurphy) August 10, 2019

Future & Swae Lee stans to Lizzo: pic.twitter.com/IuT4OM40AZ — abdul (@ohitssiya) August 10, 2019

Lizzo just needs to pop on any one of her bops to get over the trolls! We suggest “Tempo,” which is her collab with rap legend Missy Elliot that dropped on July 26. And yes, Lizzo also raps on the track!