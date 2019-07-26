Lizzo Twerks In Bedazzled Bikini & Blue Fur Alongside Missy Elliott In ‘Tempo’ Video

Fans are going wild after watching Lizzo’s new music video for ‘Tempo’, which features an appearance by Missy Elliot and some hot booty shaking in a blue bikini!

Lizzo‘s new music video for “Tempo”, which she released on July 26, is one of the hottest visuals that we’ve seen in a while! Four months after dropping the song, Lizzo finally revealed the video to accompany it, and it starts with her saying, “I’ve been waiting for this one!” And, yes, so have we. But now that we’ve seen the video, we can say that it was definitely worth the wait. Set in the parking lot of a diner with a classic car in the background, Lizzo reveals herself in a red cowboy hat, blue sequined bikini and a fur cape/coat/vest. It’s an outfit for an icon, and she wears it well!

Anyway, as the video gets into the thick of things, you’ll quickly learn that car hydraulics aren’t the only things that bounce. That’s right — Lizzo’s butt cheeks do, too, as she turns around, bends over, and twerks in her sparkly bikini. She also plays with a flute like she did during her performance at the 2019 BET Awards, and it’s a pretty cool treat for her fans. But the best part is when Missy Elliott makes an appearance to rap her verse on the song. Clearly, it’s a video that needs to be seen and fans agree!

“Today was bananas but @lizzo and @MissyElliott made all better with #TEMPO,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “I aspire to @lizzo levels of confidence. #Tempo”. Us, too — us, too.

Want to see the full, incredible video? Watch it in all of its glory above!