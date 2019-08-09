YouTuber Marina Joyce, 22, Goes Missing & Twitter Looks For Clues To Help Find Her

YouTube star Marina Joyce is causing online panic once again. This time, the social media star hasn’t been seen since July 31, according to London police who are now requesting the public’s help.

Sadly, the hashtag #savemarinajoyce is trending once again. Marina Joyce, 22, who boasts 2.1 million subscribers, was reported as a missing person to police on Aug. 7 and hasn’t been seen since July 31, according to a tweet from the Haringey Police of London. “Can you help to find Marina Joyce, 22, missing from #Haringey?” the police department implored, adding, “Call 101 and quote 19MIS031063 with any info.” The charity Missing People also posted an online flyer to declare that the video star had gone missing. Marina hasn’t posted a YouTube video since June 21, in which she chatted about her hair care system.

Marina’s fans immediately flooded Twitter following news of the missing person report, working up new conspiracies just like they did in 2016. Three years ago, the YouTuber first sparked speculation after fans saw a gun in the background of her makeup tutorial uploaded in July 2016. The worries only heightened after fans insisted that she whispered the words “help me” and sported visible green bruises in a video titled “DATE OUTFIT IDEAS,” which was shared a few months later in Oct. 2016. The conspiracy grew bigger and bigger, and soon, many fans were convinced that Marina had been kidnapped or was being forced to film videos. Some even pointed their fingers at ISIS.

While Marina denied the outlandish theories, which she slammed as “all lies,” the “clues” in her videos were actually indicators of her mental health. “I did suffer from depression,” Marina revealed in the “SAVING MARINA JOYCE” YouTube video, uploaded in March 2017. She added, “It was so bad. It hurts me to this day to think of all the reckless things I did that showed that I did not care about my life. Things that I would look back upon and feel so grateful that I am still alive. I lived in isolation of what happened to me, of people not understanding what I was truly going through.”

Can you help to find Marina Joyce, 22, missing from #Haringey? Last seen on 31Jul and reported missing to police on 7Aug. Call 101 and quote 19MIS031063 with any info. pic.twitter.com/NsosGyIw70 — MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) August 9, 2019

Marina also confirmed her old bruises in the 2017 video, adding, “The bruises said it all, I’m glad you all noticed because I was going through a really rough time.” Marina credited the #SaveMarinaJoyce hashtag for acting as the final tipping point for her to “get better” and stop making “horrible decisions.”