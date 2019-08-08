‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Shocks Everyone By Bringing Jen To Mike’s Wedding After Their Fight

On this week’s ‘Jersey Shore,’ Ronnie makes a last minute decision to bring Jen Harley to The Situation’s wedding after their fight…and none of the roommates are happy about it!

The Aug. 8 episode of Jersey Shore picks up in the midst of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s talk with Pauly “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino about his relationship with Jen Harley after their latest fight. Ronnie reiterates that he simply doesn’t want people making “jokes” about him all the time, even though he knows he’s the one who has made his personal problems so public. “I put the s*** out there, but it’s not so it can become a joke,” he explains. “It’s so, in a way, maybe I’m asking for help, as opposed to just sending a text or making a phone call. Maybe it’s my way of being like..I’m not making the right decisions and a lot of choices I make are not the right ones. It’s a lot of moving parts in my life that I’ve never experienced, so it’s all new to me.”

Pauly and Vinny assure Ronnie that he doesn’t need to act out on social media just to get their attention. “We don’t want you to ever feel that way,” Pauly says. “We love you. We’re here for you.” Ronnie is admittedly happy to hear that his Jersey Shore family supports him, and they end the conversation on a high note. However, it’s one day before Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding, and he’s still unsure if Ronnie is bringing Jen and their daughter, Ariana, to the wedding, so he pulls Ron aside for a chat about it.

“We both feel embarrassed right now,” Ronnie admits. “It’s not a proud moment for either one of us.” When Mike flat-out asks Ronnie if Jen is coming to the wedding, he only responds with, “I’ll ask her again.” Then, he adds in a confessional, “I feel like Jen and the baby being at the wedding will be a good thing in my relationship. I want both of my families to mesh together. I feel like every time I bring Jen around, it’s a big joke of some sort. So I don’t know what to do.” Mike goes into his wedding day unsure about what decision Ronnie will make.

Finally, the big day arrives, and everything starts off drama-free. However, later in the day, Pauly can see Ronnie furiously texting Jen, which is worrisome. “At this point, I’m thinking Jen’s not coming to the wedding,” he explains in his confessional. “She would’ve been here right now or we would’ve heard something. But now I see Ron’s head buried in his phone, and I’m actually started to get worried about that. Is this girl really going to show up and ruin the wedding?”

Eventually, the wedding planner approaches Ron and tells him he needs to let her know if his plus one is coming because they’re holding a place for her. “Yeah, I think she’s coming with my daughter,” Ronnie reveals. This, of course, worries the guys. “If this turns into any drama between Ron and Jen, I don’t know if I can forgive them,” Vinny admits in a confessional. “This is Mike’s wedding day. Not today. That would ruin all of our friendships.”

Pauly adds, “How the hell could Ronnie bring Jen to this wedding? And how could Jen even want to come? It’s only a matter of time before it all falls apart.” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley are also flabbergasted that Jen would come, and agree that she should’ve stayed home.

However, Jen does show up when it’s time for the reception, and she brings Ariana. The greetings are noticeably awkward, and the roommates go out of their way to avoid talking to Jen. “I don’t know if Ronnie’s doing it on purpose or not, but he’s going to alienate himself if he’s with Jen now,” Vinny admits. “If he’s with Jen, we’re all so over it, that we’re gonna want nothing to do with it.” We’ll see if any drama ensues during next week’s episode!