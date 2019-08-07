Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Bares All While Swimming In A Pool At Sunrise — See Instagram Selfie

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram on Aug. 7 to share a gorgeous topless photo of herself relaxing in a pool and her fans are absolutely loving it!

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, is no stranger to incredible pics and she shared one to add to her collection on Aug. 7! The English actress spent her morning in a pool under the sun and captured the moment through an eye-catching snapshot, which she posted to Instagram. In the pic, Elizabeth is posing in the water topless as she smiles at the camera with the sun reflecting off her face. “LA morning wake up 😘 (PS I only go in the sun before 9am and after 6pm- otherwise, it’s under a large umbrella),” her caption for the post read, hinting at how she keeps her flawless skin.

Elizabeth’s latest pic brought on a lot of compliments from her followers, which every photo she posts seems to do. “The most beautiful woman in the world,” one follower wrote. “Stunning photo xx,” another commented. Others just simply left their adoration by posting heart-eyed and heart emojis.

Before her topless pic, Elizabeth shared another summer vibe post to her Instagram. The July 26 video showed her stretching by a pool in a striped bikini and smiling while singing the words to a song. “It’s a perfect day 😘,” her caption read, proving she was grateful for every second of her memorable moment.

As one of Hollywood’s most beautiful faces, Elizabeth is known for looking half her age and her various flattering photos always impress us. We can’t wait to see more!