‘BIP’s Caelynn Admits She’s ‘Mortified’ After Blake Leaks Their Private Texts Online

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Caelynn Miller-Keyes took to Instagram on Aug. 7 to respond to co-star Blake Horstmann publicly releasing their private text messages and revealed her take on the status of their previous relationship.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, 24, is telling her side of the story in the latest drama between her and Bachelor in Paradise co-star Blake Horstmann! After Caelynn initially called Blake out for allegedly “ghosting” her and saying their hookup before starting the show was a “mistake”, Blake took to social media to dispute her remarks by posting private text messages between the two of them, and now the upset beauty is speaking out once again. In a long message via Instagram, Caelynn admitted that the text messages were real but insisted they were taken out of context.

“I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place. Things got taken out of context on the show, and a large part of the story is missing,” Caelynn’s message began. “The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship. I take ownership for what I said on the beach. I was upset and I let my emotions control my words. However, I did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character.”

“I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face,” the message continued. “It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless.” Caelynn went on to explain that she feels she and Blake saw their so-called relationship differently and even had something going on way before their hookup during Stagecoach. “We started talking months before Stagecoach. We FaceTimed everyday and talked about potentially skipping paradise to be together. When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking,” she explained. “It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page.”

Caelynn didn’t stop there either. She brought up the fact that she feels she’s being judged because of her decisions on having sex. “What infuriates me the most is that I’m being trolled for having sex because of what I’ve been through,” she went on. “I want to be very clear that I am not looking for sympathy. I took the necessary steps to move on and heal, but I will not be abstinent for the rest of my life because of it. This is a complicated situation considering it’s not only on TV, but has taken a life of its own on the internet. This could’ve been over after last night’s episode, but since it’s now all over Instagram, I felt like it was imperative to share my truth.”

Now that Caelynn revealed all these details about her version of the truth, it will definitely be interesting to see what will unfold next on both their reality show and on their social media pages in the future!