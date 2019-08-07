‘BIP’s Dean Unglert Defends Rumored GF Caelynn After Blake Horstmann Releases Stagecoach Texts

After Blake Horstmann shared private texts between himself and Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Instagram, he was totally shut down by Caelynn’s rumored boyfriend, Dean Unglert.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has kept quiet since Blake Horstmann exposed their text messages while Bachelor In Paradise aired on Aug. 6, but her rumored boyfriend, Dean Unglert, has come to her defense. “A ‘public figure’ sharing private text messages in an attempt to salvage whatever is left of their fragile ego….” Dean tweeted. “Calling it childish would be disrespectful to children everywhere.” Blake’s decision to share the texts came after Caelynn claimed on BIP that he ‘ghosted’ her and told her to keep their Stagecoach Music Festival hookup a secret from others in Bachelor Nation.

Blake was ripped apart after the first episode of BIP, when Caelynn revealed that he had slept with her and Kristina Schulman less than 24 hours apart during Stagecoach. At the same festival, she also claimed to see him chatting up Tayshia Adams and DMing Hannah Godwin. Caelynn said she felt totally ‘disrespected’ by Blake and accused him of making her feel like a ‘dirty little secret’ by ignoring her when they both arrived in Paradise. Blake apologized on the show and was brought to tears several times, but as it aired, he felt that he had to get his side of the story out, which is where the texts came in.

The text messages show Caelynn asking Blake to meet up and have sex with her on the weekend of Stagecoach. Then, the timeline advances to one week before the reality stars left to film Bachelor in Paradise. In the second set of messages, Caelynn freaked out when she found out that others had learned about the hookup. She begged Blake not to come clean about it before they had a chance to talk things out and decide what their story would be. Obviously, this is a much different tale then she told on the show, where she claimed that it was Blake who wanted to keep everything a secret.

Once Blake posted the messages, Caelynn began receiving major backlash online, which he said was not his intention. In the end, he decided to delete the texts from his Instagram Story, but screenshots had already started flooding Twitter, and the damage was done. “I never wanted Caelynn to get attacked like this,” Blake explained. “Please stop attacking her.”

a ‘public figure’ sharing private text messages in an attempt to salvage whatever is left of their fragile ego…. — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) August 7, 2019

calling it childish would be disrespectful to children everywhere. — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) August 7, 2019

Blake’s drama is far from over on Bachelor in Paradise, though. While he was pretty much written off by Caelynn, Kristina and Tayshia during last night’s episode, he attempted to reconnect with Hannah. They shared a kiss before the rose ceremony, even though she was already pursuing Dylan Barbour. We’ll have to wait until next week to see whose rose she gets, though!

Meanwhile, Caelynn and Dean’s relationship was first reported by E! News earlier this summer, although they have not gone public on social media at this time. Of course, Dean is known for stirring up some drama on BIP himself — during season four, he was involved in quite a love triangle with Kristina and Danielle Lombard. On the show, he chose Danielle over Kristina, but eventually told her that he wanted to be with Kris instead. After filming ended, both ladies accused him of still trying to juggle them both, and he ended up dating neither of them.

Dean then went onto compete on Bachelor Winter Games, where he met Lesley Murphy. They started dating once filming ended at the end of 2017, but broke up just months later. Previews for season six of Bachelor in Paradise have shown that he returns this season for another shot at love — which is, perhaps, where he connects with Caelynn?!