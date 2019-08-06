‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Tayshia Reveals If She Knew About Blake’s Other Hookups Before Their Date

Tayshia Adams opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her relationship with Blake Horstmann on ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ after he was linked to multiple women during the season 6 premiere.

Things heated up for Tayshia Adams and Blake Horstmann on the Aug. 5 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, but, little did she know, he had previous relationships with at LEAST two other women on the show! “I had no idea [Blake was involved with other women],” Tayshia admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at ABC’s junket at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour on Aug. 5. “I went into it quite blindly. Every day we discover something new so…it’s a good season to watch, I’ll tell you that much!”

At the beginning of the premiere episode, Blake quickly hit it off with Hannah Godwin, and everyone thought he would ask her out when he received his date card. However, he went with Tayshia instead. Then, Caelynn Miller-Keyes showed up, and revealed that she hooked up with Blake just weeks before Paradise began. Plus, she confirmed that he told her he had had sex with his ex, Kristina Schulman, just ONE night before that. Caelynn also admitted that she saw Blake DMing Hannah while she was spending the night with him. Blake also apparently spent some time with Tayshia at the same music festival where he hooked up with Caelynn and Kristina. WHOA!

Of course, Tayshia couldn’t say too much about how this whole love quadrangle plays out, but she did admit that being on BIP was “much more emotional” than her time on The Bachelor. “I definitely wore my heart on my sleeve and got myself into some sticky situations,” she explained.

Tayshia first graced our television screens during season 23 of The Bachelor, and made it all the way to the fantasy suites with Colton Underwood, along with Cassie Randolph and Hannah G. Tayshia and Colton spent the night together in the fantasy suite, but did not have sex. After that, Colton decided that he knew that he wanted to be with Cassie, and he sent Tayshia and Hannah home without even going through with the next rose ceremony.

Obviously, Tayshia was totally heartbroken following her breakup from Colton, so hopefully things work out better for her this time around! Either way, she confirmed to us that she has “no regrets” about the way everything’s played out. Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.