‘RHOBH’: Fans Petition To Get Kyle Richards & Teddi Mellencamp Fired For Slandering Lisa Vanderpump

‘RHOBH’ viewers are rallying together over the accusation that Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp allegedly pushed PuppyGate ‘propaganda’ against Lisa Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, may not have many allies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she does have more than 2,500 signatures on her side. Two months after her dramatic exit from the Bravo show, a Change.org petition gained traction after demanding that LVP’s co-stars Kyle Richards, 50, and Teddi Mellencamp, 38 (who were famously at odds with the SUR owner) be fired from the show! The petition was launched at the end of July and surpassed its halfway goal for signatures by Aug. 6. “Kyle has persistently accused Lisa with no proof whatsoever,” the petition’s creator stated, referring to Kyle’s suspicion that Lisa allegedly leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley’s rescue from Vanderpump Dogs accidentally ending up at a shelter (and therefore birthed the PuppyGate drama). Lisa ended their friendship after Kyle doubted her innocence, which the restaurateur further attempted to prove by passing two lie detector tests.

Moving on to Teddi, the petition leader added, “Teddi Arroyave [Teddi’s married name] should be fired for the fact she helped propel The propaganda and then only owning up to it so she could spin the narrative to make herself look innocent.” Teddi had confessed to texting about the PuppyGate drama with a Vanderpump Dogs employee, John Blizzard, before it became public knowledge. But the accountability coach claimed that Lisa instructed her employee to leak this information to Teddi (per alleged texts), which LVP denied!

Teddi even admitted to telling John to bring Dorit’s former rescue pooch (Lucy Lucy Apple Juice) to Vanderpump Dogs! That resulted in an awkward encounter in the Season 9 premiere, when fellow employee John Sessa brought out the dog in front of Blizzard, Teddi, Kyle and Lisa. “It’s Dorit’s dog. She’s with us again,” he announced, not pleased. Lisa was visibly uncomfortable and tried to shut down the conversation.

I know I wasn’t forthcoming about the exact details of doggygate. I am not proud of my initial instinct to give a convenient — and not completely honest — account of events. I didn’t live up to my own standards through my actions and that’s what’s most difficult of all. #RHOBH — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) July 24, 2019

The petition is now alleging that Kyle and Teddi “sabatoged [sic]” Lisa, which is why they “are insisting that these two be fired.” While Kyle has stood her ground in this ongoing feud, Teddi has been openly regretful for sticking herself in the thick of this Housewives drama. After part two of the reunion aired on July 23, Teddi tweeted, “I know I wasn’t forthcoming about the exact details of doggygate. I am not proud of my initial instinct to give a convenient — and not completely honest — account of events. I didn’t live up to my own standards through my actions and that’s what’s most difficult of all. #RHOBH.”