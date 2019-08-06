Happy birthday to Todd Tucker! Kandi Burruss gave her husband a sweet shoutout on Instagram for his 46th in the form of a precious pic of themselves with their toddler, Ace.

It’s a happy day for Todd Tucker! Kandi Burruss‘ husband turned 46 on August 4, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star knows how to make his day extra special: spending time with their kids. Kandi, 43, posted the sweetest photo to Instagram on her love’s birthday, which showed the happy couple grinning, while their three-year-old son, Ace Wells Tucker, sits on his dad’s lap while playing with Hot Wheels. She captioned the pic, “Yesterday we had a blast for @todd167’s bday! I was happy to see him smile another year. I love you babe! 🎂🎂🎂”. Click HERE to see Kandi’s pic for Todd’s birthday.

What a beautiful family! Kandi is all about showing off her children on Instagram. She couldn’t help but tell her fans all about how her look-alike 16-year-old daughter, Riley Burruss, made honor roll in July 2019. She also told the world about how her gifted toddler Ace, could already speak some Mandarin Chinese. How impressive is that? Todd and Kandi’s relationship has never been stronger, and their family is thriving. The RHOA star told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview in March 2019 that there’s just one thing she and Todd won’t do: double date with her Xscape bandmate Tiny Harris and her husband, Tip!

Don’t get it wrong; she loves Tiny to death. It’s just about separating work and personal lives, sometimes. “We’ve all hung out together before, but we don’t like double date. No, no double dates,” Kandi told us EXCLUSIVELY. Working with her ladies again has been good, but they have to take a breather sometimes, too! “It’s been good, it’s been good,” Kandi added. “Obviously, you have your moments, but overall, I feel like it’s been a good experience for us coming back together.”