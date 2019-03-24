‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Refuses To Double-Date With T.I. & Tiny: ‘No, No’

Kandi Burruss has a lot of love for Tiny Harris & the rest of the ladies of Xscape, but she told HL EXCLUSIVELY that a romantic night out with her husband, Tiny & T.I. is not going to happen!

Kandi Burruss, 42, admits it’s been “good” working with her fellow Xscape members over the years, but she revealed that she is not up for double-dating with her friend Tiny Harris, 43, T.I., 38, and Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker, 45. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Kandi said of Tiny and the rest of the Xscape ladies, “We’ve all hung out together before, but we don’t like double date. No, no double dates. But as far as touring and stuff, we said we were gonna do some more shows together in the future. We haven’t put anything on the table. Right now, I’m totally focused on getting my Welcome to the Dungeon tour out there.” She went on to talk about what it’s like working with Tiny and the rest of Xscape over their long career, “It’s been good, it’s been good. Obviously, you have your moments, but overall, I feel like it’s been a good experience for us coming back together.”

We reported earlier how Kandi opened up about she wants her friend Kenya Moore, who left RHOA after the tenth season, to come back to the show for its forthcoming 11th season. “At the end of the day, it’s not our decision, obviously,” Kandi told us about how the other ladies of the reality TV show felt about the prospect of Moore’s return. “It’s the network’s decision. It’s the production company. It’s not our decision. But if the question is would I love to see her back? Yes, I would.”

Meanwhile, Kandi also told us how she and Porsha Williams, 37, who just gave birth to her baby on Mar. 22, are getting along lately, in spite of their past differences. “Porsha and I, we’re doing good. Right now, it’s like, it’s no drama. It’s all love,” Kandi admitted. “You know, right now, she and I have just really been getting along. So I’m happy for that.”