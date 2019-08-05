Jennie Garth may be known for her time on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ but did she almost become a housewife? Apparently, she was asked to join the cast of the reality series!

When Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member Jennie Garth, 47, sat down for an interview with Jenny McCarthy, 46, on August 5, she made a revelation that might surprise reality TV lovers. Apparently, she was once requested to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! The star spilled the tea during a joint interview alongside Tori Spelling, 46. “They asked me!” Garth told Jenny on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show. “I was like ‘I’m the furthest thing from a desperate housewife,'” she recalled about the prospect, before asking if she even had the name right.

However her 90210 castmate Tori was actually insulted that she didn’t receive the same offer. “They never asked me Jenny and it actually makes me really sad,” she told the talk show host. “Well, I was born in Beverly Hills so I have one thing going for me, I mean, I’m married with a lot of kids, drama follows me everywhere, they’ve never asked me!” she exclaimed. “I have a feeling that you might get the shout out now,” Mccarthy then joked.

It’s ok though, because both Jennie and Tori are staying plenty busy with the 90210 reboot! The show’s legendary cast are giving fans a major dose of nostalgia with the return of the hit show, which will premiere on Wednesday, August 7 at 9 pm EST. Also joining the six-episode reboot will be Shannen Doherty, 48, Brian Austin Green, 46, Ian Ziering, 55, Jason Priestley, 49, and Gabrielle Carteris, 58.

Meanwhile, Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, 52, couldn’t help but rave over his wife for getting the long-talked-about reboot off the ground. When we caught up with him for an EXCLUSIVE interview ,he was sure to say so. “I’m so proud of her for doing it. She and Jennie had created the — I don’t want to call it a reboot because it’s not a straight reboot, it’s a heightened version,” he told HollywoodLife. “But, I watched her and Jennie go through the process of getting this project off the ground and, you know, getting anything green-lit in Hollywood and made is a huge accomplishment.”