Jared Leto, 47, Shows Off His Ageless Bod & Insane Six-Pack Abs On Instagram

Jared Leto took to Instagram on August 4 with a steamy video showing off his rock hard abs. Clearly, the 47-year-old actor has been hitting the gym!

Leave it to Jared Leto, 47, to get our blood pumping. The actor and 30 Seconds To Mars singer shared the ultimate thirst trap on August 4, when he posted a shirtless video and proudly showed off his defined abs. The Oscar-winning actor teasingly lifted up his shirt in the short clip and revealed his insane muscles underneath. The star proved just how ageless he is with the super steamy snap, and the clip had fans at home completely melting. “Abs are my weakness ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote in the comments below.

All of Jared’s followers seemed to take notice that the actor is aging like a fine wine. “The older he gets the hotter gets,” one person remarked. “Thirst trap is working. I like it 🔥🔥,” another fan said. Even his friends seemed to appreciate to sexy social media moment! “What a thirst trap!” his pals in The Chainsmokers wrote in a comment of their own.