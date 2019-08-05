Jared Leto, 47, Shows Off His Ageless Bod & Insane Six-Pack Abs On Instagram
Jared Leto took to Instagram on August 4 with a steamy video showing off his rock hard abs. Clearly, the 47-year-old actor has been hitting the gym!
Leave it to Jared Leto, 47, to get our blood pumping. The actor and 30 Seconds To Mars singer shared the ultimate thirst trap on August 4, when he posted a shirtless video and proudly showed off his defined abs. The Oscar-winning actor teasingly lifted up his shirt in the short clip and revealed his insane muscles underneath. The star proved just how ageless he is with the super steamy snap, and the clip had fans at home completely melting. “Abs are my weakness ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote in the comments below.
All of Jared’s followers seemed to take notice that the actor is aging like a fine wine. “The older he gets the hotter gets,” one person remarked. “Thirst trap is working. I like it 🔥🔥,” another fan said. Even his friends seemed to appreciate to sexy social media moment! “What a thirst trap!” his pals in The Chainsmokers wrote in a comment of their own.
The hunky star is no stranger to sharing teasing photos and videos to the internet for all to see. Just look at the attention-grabbing snap he shared back in May where he rocked nothing but a towel. The Suicide Squad actor hit up Instagram with an ab-baring photo that once again had fans losing it. Jared wrapped a white towel low around his hip bones, putting his toned abs on full display. He looked smoking hot as he rocked a man bun look and gave the camera a smoldering gaze. He even cracked a joke about his obvious thirst trap. “When you thought it was a toga party…” he wrote alongside the pic.
The steamy video clip comes just after news broke that Jared is in talks to join The Little Things cast alongside Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, so here’s so hoping we’ll be seeing much more of Jared this year. Until then, we’ll be watching this clip on repeat.