Blake Lively Shows Off Baby Bump In Floral Dress While Out With Daughters James, 4 & Inez, 2

Blake Lively’s latest look, a floral maxi dress, is another winner, proving that she’s utterly incapable of looking bad in maternity wear.

When Blake Lively revealed she was pregnant in May 2019 on the Detective Pikachu red carpet in a skintight Pikachu yellow dress and sky-high stilettos, we knew her maternity style game was going to be on point. Blake, 31, proved that again when she was spotted on August 5 in downtown Manhattan letting her growing baby bump breathe in a flowy, floral maxi dress. Blake looked gorgeous while going without a stitch of makeup on her face and her blonde hair loosely tied up underneath a wide-brimmed straw hat. Despite the scorching summer heat in New York City, she covered up with a light pink duster coat.

You could see just a hint of Blake’s baby bump, but from other outings, you can tell that it’s growing by the day! While it’s unclear how far along the notoriously private Gossip Girl star is in her pregnancy, it appeared from her Detective Pikachu appearance that she was already well into her second trimester. Blake’s adorable daughters, four-year-old James Reynolds and two-year-old Inez Reynolds, both whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds, looked super cute on their August 5 funday. It appears that they were at a summertime costume party! James got wild in polar bear slippers, leggings, and a feathered headband. Inez was toddler chic in a pink tutu and glittery sneakers.

Being this pregnant hasn’t stopped Blake from being a doting mother to her daughters and going full steam. She brought the girls to visit their dad on the set of his upcoming film, Free Guy, and the soon-to-be family of five looked so sweet together!

The A Simple Favor star took the kids to Massachusetts while Ryan’s film started filming in Boston, and she had no problem getting them around the city by herself. She was even spotted pushing them in a double stroller, baby bump and all!