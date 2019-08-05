Ariana Grande’s Plans To Return To Acting In The Future Revealed

Ariana Grande is currently living out her pop star dreams but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten about her acting roots. HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned whether the singer plans to take on more acting roles in the future.

After Ariana Grande, 26, was announced as a guest star on Jim Carrey’s television series, fans couldn’t help but wonder if she’s reverting back to her acting roots. Now, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned whether the “Thank U Next” singer will continue taking on-screen roles. “Ariana has loved acting for so long but her dreams in music continue to be met day in and day out and she has to nurture all of that before she takes a deeper dive into acting,” a source close to the singer tells us. “She loved doing this one-off with Jim Carrey and loves doing the TV musicals because it works so well with her schedule. It would be hard for her right now to take on a meaty role in film or TV because she has so much responsibility with her music right now. She feels like she gets her acting fill mostly from shooting music videos and these one offs but now that she is on tour for the next few months getting back into it is a work in progress at best. Her love for acting is not something that will ever go away and she thankfully has the opportunity to do what she wants, when she wants and with whom she wants,” the insider told us. HollywoodLife has reached out to one of Ariana’s reps for comment.

For the talented singer, who is fresh off the release of her new single, “Boyfriend,” taking on new endeavors all boils down to timing. “Lets face it, she gets offers all the time for various projects but she wants to do what feels right for her and right for her career and the trajectory she wants to take it,” the source adds. “She is very entrepreneurial in her career and knows what works, so she is continuing on that path. Ariana will act more in the future and is not shying away from it one bit, she still has the bug but it’s currently full force music with sprinkles of acting gigs along the ride. It’s all in the timing.”

For those who grew up watch Ari on Nickelodeon shows such as Victorious and Sam & Cat, it was the best piece of news to hear that the singer is making her return to TV! Ari has signed on to make a cameo in television series Kidding, which stars her longtime idol Jim. The news broke on July 31 and Ari was sure to gush about the exciting opportunity. “I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. This was a DREAM of an experience,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with him. She also said that she’s “idolized” and “adored” the comedian since before she could speak.

The forthcoming season of Kidding will premiere on November 3. The trailer for the new season, which briefly features Ariana, is out now.