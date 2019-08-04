Elizabeth Olsen Shows Off Emerald Ring As She’s Spotted For 1st Time Since Engagement To Robbie Arnett

What a rock! Fans are finally getting their first look at Elizabeth Olsen’s massive emerald ring from Robbie Arnett after it was revealed in June that they’re engaged.

It’s always refreshing when a celebrity couple step outside the box and don’t go for a diamond engagement ring. Milo Greene lead singer Robbie Arnett, 27, and Avengers star Elizabeth Olsen, 30, revealed in late June that they were engaged after two years of dating but we’re only now getting a look at what’s on her finger. While shopping at a Ralph’s supermarket in Sherman Oaks, CA on Aug 4, she flashed a stunning — and sizable — emerald center stone surrounded by a ring of diamond stones. You can check out the pics here.

Elizabeth wore a loose-fitting long sleeve white blouse and while the cuffs went past her hands, when she lifted up her arm the sleeve dropped and the ring was on full display. The actress looked casual and was well prepared for L.A.’s heat wave, as temps in Sherman Oaks were expected to reach the 100 degree mark. She kept cool with a pair of black Under Armor running shorts, black trainers and wore a protective yet fashionable straw visor to protect her fair-skinned face from the sun’s rays.

Elizabeth and Robbie were first linked in March of 2017 when they were spotted walking arm and arm in New York City. They finally made things official in September of that year when they went as a couple to the Gersh Agency pre-Emmy party. Elizabeth is extremely protective about her private life so we don’t know exactly when Robbie popped the question, just that the news broke on June 30. Prior to Robbie, the Wind River star was previously engaged to Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook, but they broke off their engagement in 2014 after three years together.