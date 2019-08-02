‘KUWTK’: Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian Her Relationship With Sofia Richie ‘Takes A Toll’ On Him

A new season of ‘KUWTK’ premieres on Sept. 8, and it’s going to be wilder than anything you’ve seen before. Just ask Scott, who reveals he may have ‘to go to prison’.

Scott Disick will be dealing with a lot of drama when Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on Sept. 8. Not only will he potentially be facing prison time — as seen in the new trailer below — but he’ll also be having a heart-to-heart with Kourtney Kardashian about her relationship with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. After Kylie Jenner tells Khloe Kardashian that Jordyn Woods wanted to “write” her a “hand-written something”, Scott sits down with Kourtney and says, “I want you and Sofia to be comfortable, but it does take like a toll on me.” Scott doesn’t divulge what he means by that exactly, but it doesn’t sound good.

Furthermore, the final few seconds of the trailer also show Kim Kardashian freaking out over something. “What’s going on? What just happened?” she asks, before Scott says, “There’s a chance that I would have had to go to prison.” Um, what?! Again, it’s just another tease. We have no idea what will truly unfold when the new season kicks off next month, but one thing’s for certain and that is that fans are super excited for the new batch of episodes.

After Kris Jenner posted the new teaser trailer, fans started freaking out on Instagram. “SORRY BUT I WILL NEVER BE TIRED OF THIS SHOW,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “OMG WHAT DID SCOTT DO?”

To find out, new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere on Sept. 8 on E!