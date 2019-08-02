Heidi Klum’s Lavish Wedding Weekend In Italy Kicks Off With Reception Before $3 Million Ceremony

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are getting their wedding weekend started! They shared more than one kiss at a ‘pre-wedding reception’ by the Capri sea, which will be followed by two more days of ‘multiple festivities.’

Heidi Klum, 46, and Tom Kaulitz, 29, are sparing no expense for their wedding weekend. After touching down in Naples on July 27 and heading down south to check in at the Capri Palace Hotel And Spa the following day, the bride and groom kick-started three days of luxuriousness and love! “The wedding is at a cost of at least three million dollars. They are going to have three days of multiple festivities to celebrate their wedding,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. And those festivities started Friday night, Aug. 2, with a “pre-wedding reception at an exclusive beachside restaurant and club in Capri.”

Indeed, Heidi and Tom were already photographed mingling with the wedding party on a lavish balcony overlooking the sea at the Il Riccio restaurant. They even brought the celebrations to a boat, where they sipped on wine, shared a kiss and were pictured smiling alongside Heidi’s four children that she shares with ex-husband Seal, 56: Helene, 15, Johan, 12, Lou, 9, and Henry, 14. Heidi gave us a teaser of her wedding outfit as she dressed for the occasion in a white lace maxi dress, while Tom coordinated with his beau in a white dress shirt and pants. Staying true to his Tokio Hotel roots, the punk rocker threw on an emerald blazer for an extra dash of brazenness. You can see the photos in our gallery above!

Friday’s coastal soiree will be followed by the big wedding day, which our source tells us will take place on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3). “Guests will jump on chartered boats and speed boats to board the yacht the Christina O” where Heidi and Tom will exchange their vows, our insider says This is no ordinary vessel, as the Christina O is the 45th largest yacht in the world and features amenities like a helipad, mosaic tiled swimming pool, ballroom, cinema and spa. Yup, Heidi and Tom’s wedding guests won’t be bored on this private yacht that costs up to $700,000 to rent for a week.

The morning after the wedding will be much more toned down. “A lavish wedding breakfast will be had at a beachside restaurant. It will be quaint and very easy for all because they are going all out on Saturday,” our source tells us. But Heidi and Tom are already in “honeymoon” mode, even before boarding the Christina O.

“They are absolutely in the honeymoon phase and Heidi is in the most love that she has ever been in romantically,” our source adds. “It might sound cheeky but Tom is her knight in shining armor. He can do no wrong, he is perfect for her. They are a real magical couple that everyone seems to love. They have met their soulmates.” Well, the Germany natives did reportedly tie the knot already in a secret ceremony on Feb. 22!