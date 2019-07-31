Kenya Moore’s Daughter, 8 Mos., Adorably Cracks Up Laughing While Playing With Mom In Bed

Kenya Moore, who recently announced she’s returning to ‘RHOA’, shared an adorable video of her baby girl as she reveals she had a ‘hard night.’

Awww! Kenya Moore, 48, shared the cutest video of her 8-month old daughter Brooklyn Daly on Instagram! In the adorable clip, which mom posted on Wednesday, July 31st, Brooklyn is seen laughing and smiling in bed, while Kenya giggles in the background, affectionately calling her baby “silly willy.” The two seem like they’re having the best mommy-daughter time, and you can’t help but grin ear-to-ear watching the video, as Brooklyn’s infectious personality shines through — just like her mama’s!

In her caption, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star writes “[it] was a very hard night for me and to wake up to this makes my life make sense.” While Kenya could have had a bad night’s sleep, it’s possible she’s also referencing her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan‘s arrest on Saturday, July 27th. Jordan, 36, is currently in custody in Arizona after allegedly punching his girlfriend, Valerie Bell, in the face. This could have been a trigger for Kenya, who had to get a restraining order against Matt in 2017 after he reportedly harassed her and threatened her life. Kenya, of course, moved on with her current husband, restaurateur Marc Daly, 45, tying the knot in June 2017 and welcoming little Brooklyn last November. No matter what Kenya might be dealing with, we’re glad Brooklyn is helping her get through it.

The sweet snippet of Brooklyn — who has her very own Instagram account, by the way — comes just a couple of weeks after the adorable 8-month old was rushed to the emergency room. It seems like she’s in good health since the scare! We’re also loving her adorable two bottom teeth, which have been popping up in photos and videos since June.

It’s been a busy month for Kenya, as she recently announced she is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in season 12, after departing the show in October 2018. At the time, the decision was made due to Kenya’s high-risk pregnancy, and wanting to put her health and family first.