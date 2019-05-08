Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors She Was Fired From ‘RHOA’ & Reveals Real Reason She Left

Kenya Moore revealed the real reason she left ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ in 2018 in a new interview.

Kenya Moore, 48, was on the Real Housewives of Atlanta for six seasons – up until last year – and she opened up about the reason she left the show in a new interview. “They didn’t make me [leave],” Kenya said on Streetz 94.5 radio show. “Trust me, I wasn’t fired. I know a lot of times, I read these blogs, ‘fired,’ how are you gonna get fired if you have an offer on the table? There is some silliness that you read.”

Then Kenya talked about why she left. “It’s several reasons, I’m beyond it now,” she said. “Things just did not come together for me the way they should. I decided to take my time, and do what I wanted to do, which was focus on my family. I’m so happy that I did. I’m so happy that nothing happened to my baby, and that she was protected, and that she was loved. The outcome is that she is such a happy baby, and that’s all I could have ever dreamed of.” Kenya’s daughter Brooklyn was born in Nov. 2018.

“I didn’t want to jeopardize my pregnancy, I was really high-risk,” Kenya said, which was due to her older age in having a child. “Throughout my pregnancy, literally every time I went to the doctor, it was like ‘You’re biting your nails’ where they thought I had an atopic pregnancy. They saw the gestational sac, but then they didn’t see any development, so they thought it may have been a false pregnancy. It was just like, every step of the way, it was something that made me feel like it may not happen for me. Putting that on top of the daily stressors of the show, and that nonsense, I can’t do it.”

Then Kenya said she is “hypothetically” back on the show – but HollywoodLife heard EXCLUSIVELY that Kenya is back. “Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” a source close to RHOA said. “She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June. The other ladies are excited to have her back as well.”

We’re excited to see Kenya back in action next season of the show – but this time around, as a mom!