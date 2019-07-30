Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Some Serious Leg In High-Slit Orange Dress In London

Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, strutted the streets of London in a super sexy orange dress and sky high stilettos!

Ring the alarm! Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, slayed in an orange silky number in London on July 30th. While the button down dress could be worn conservatively, Smith opted to leave the bottom two closures undone, creating an ultra-sexy slit that showed off her perfectly sculpted legs. The actress finished off her look with a luxe pair of velvet tiger print stilettos, gold hoop earrings, a chic satin trench and a covet-worthy Givenchy print headscarf.

The Red Table Talk host was in the UK to make an appearance on the talk show Lorraine ahead of a screening for her hit Facebook series, which she co-hosts with her daughter Willow Smith, 18, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 65. The racy show has been making headlines in recent months, with Jada admitting to a past porn addiction and experimenting in a threesome, Willow discussing her bisexuality and Adrienne opening up about her multiple marriages. Fans can’t seem to get enough, as the ladies recently revealed they’ve had over 300 million views.

Jada, who has been married to Will Smith, 50, for nearly 22 years, opened up on about life in her 40s during her interview with Lorraine. “You realize you need different things in order to be happy,” she said. “I’m in a really good place,” She also noted that the past few years have been a “transition” for her.

Jada also chatted about returning to the silver screen, as she’s starring in the new film Angel Has Fallen with Gerard Butler, 49, and Morgan Freeman, 82, which comes out this August. “At this point in my life, it’s really about who I get to work with,” she explained. “[I] learned so much about Gerard and his personal life, and how he became who he is.” New BFF alert?! Check out the sexy pic of Jada’s look above!