Jada Pinkett Smith revealed what she learned from getting intimate with two people — at the same time! She detailed the threesome from her ‘early 20s’ right besides her daughter, Willow, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

More than one person in the haysack was too much for a young Jada Pinkett Smith to handle. The Girls Trip star, now 47, reveals her one and only threesome experience in the upcoming episode of her Facebook talk show, Red Table Talk, which airs on June 24. “I had a threesome once. I was very, very young. Like early 20s,” Jada confesses in the clip below, in reply to a question that her daughter Willow Smith, 18, reads (Willow’s expression afterwards is everything). The arrangement wasn’t Jada’s cup of tea, as she adds, “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.'”

Jada isn’t entirely opposed to a ménage à trois, however. “But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level,” she muses. “I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.’” On that note, her mother and co-host Adrienne Banfield-Jones clarifies that the one-time threesome was just “sexual experimentation.”

The subject of threesomes falls in theme for next Monday’s episode, which features a throuple (two women and one man) as guest stars! Even though Willow initially cringed at her mom’s sexual confession, it was the youngest Smith who was actually curious about polyamory. “Here’s the thing. It’s a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram. That’s how it all came to be. She became very curious about this polyamory thing,” Jada explained on the June 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The mother of two wasn’t sure if that meant Willow would be open to a polyamorous relationship when asked, however. “Yeah. Possibly. I don’t know. Listen, she’s eighteen. Who the heck knows what the heck is gonna go down?” she told host Jimmy Kimmel.

This isn’t the first time Jada gave fans a sneak peak at her sexual history. On the May 20 episode of Red Table Talk, the actress revealed that she once had an “unhealthy relationship to porn” while “trying to practice abstinence,” before she started dating her husband, Will Smith, 50, in 1995. Jada confessed that watching porn was like “filling” an “emptiness,” just one of the many honest observations Jada has offered on her Facebook talk show!