Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Daughter Willow, 18, Is ‘Curious’ About Polyamory

Is Willow Smith looking for a boyfriend…and a girlfriend? Jada Pinkett-Smith says her teenage daughter is curious about polyamory after following a ‘throuple,’ a relationship between one man and two women, on Instagram.

“We have a really interesting show about polyamory,” Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, said about an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk during her appearance on the June 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Jada said that her forthcoming guests include a “throuple,” or as she explains, “two women and a man. But there are all different kinds of polyamorous commercials.” When Jimmy Kimmel, 51, was amazed that Jada would openly talk about this with her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith, 18, Jada said it was Willow’s idea!

“Here’s the thing. It’s a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram. That’s how it all came to be. She became very curious about this polyamory thing,” Jada said. When Jimmy asked if Willow was curious enough that she might engage in a polyamorous situation, Jada shrugged her shoulders, while coming off of as supportive of her teenage daughter. “Yeah. Possibly. I don’t know. Listen, she’s eighteen. Who the heck knows what the heck is gonna go down?”

Jada didn’t reveal when this polyamorous-themed Red Table Talk will air or what viewers can expect, but considering all they’ve discussed on the show – from pornography to divorce – it’s safe to say that it’ll be a reasonable and frank discussion. Jada’s admission that her daughter is “curious” about pursuing a poly relationship isn’t the first time Willow has flirted with the concept. “That feeling of ‘you’re my one and my only, there’s no else,’ for me, that would not work,” Jada’s daughter said on the subject of monogamy during a June 2018 episode of Red Table Talk, according to E! News.

While Jada said that the episode about pornography gave her an unexpected “TMI moment,” those letters don’t really apply to Willow, who isn’t afraid to open up about her life on Red Table Talk. During an episode that aired in May 2019, Willow admitted to harming herself as a young teen. “After the tour and the promotion [of her song, “Whip My Hair”] and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna do that,’ ” Willow said. “And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy, and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.”

The revelation shocked both Jada and Adrienne, who had no idea that Willow had gone through such a dark period. “I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it,” the young woman added.