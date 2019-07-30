Andy Cohen Teases Lisa Vanderpump’s Return To ‘RHOBH’: ‘Hopefully’ She’ll ‘Come Back’

Andy Cohen has some hope for Lisa Vanderpump’s grand return to ‘RHOBH,’ thanks to a pattern in the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise.

Two Real Housewives stars have given Andy Cohen, 51, hope that Lisa Vanderpump, 58, will return to the franchise one day. This was revealed as the Bravo king hashed out the possibility of LVP’s homecoming to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “I mean, look, NeNe [Leakes] left Atlanta for a bit. Bethenny [Frankel] left New York for a bit. You know, people come and go and hopefully…You know, they both came back,” Andy told us, as NeNe didn’t film for Season 9 of RHOA while Bethenny took an even longer break from RHONY (three seasons total). Now both ladies are back in the thick of drama!

Looking back at the tendency of “Housewives” to take a time-out from filming, Andy continued, “So hopefully Lisa will come back, and if she doesn’t then I’m happy to watch her on Vanderpump Rules.” As for the timeline of this actually happening, Andy admitted, “I don’t think she’ll be back at any time soon.” However, the “door will be open” if “she ever wants to come back,” as the host of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen told us. You hear that, Lisa!

Despite these hopes, Andy’s not banking for Lisa’s return to carry the show. He discussed how RHOBH will go in “new directions” during another part of our interview, during which he also revealed how his partnership with Autotrader led him to find a dad-friendly SUV with the online marketplaces’s “12 Best New Cars for 2019” guide. In the meantime, Lisa’s taking a breather after a particularly stressful season that drove her to skip the Season 9 reunion, which will air part three on Monday night (July 30).

Long after cameras stopped rolling and Lisa announced her decision to part ways with the show in early June, the restaurateur is still on the outs with the cast. Kyle Richards seemingly accused LVP of “scheming about how to make your friend look bad” in a series of tweets on July 23, after Kyle had already confronted Lisa on rumors that the SUR owner fed a PuppyGate story to Radar Online (she has repeatedly denied this). After a fan made fun of Kyle’s diss, Lisa replied to her supporter, “If I wanted to hurt any of them there were so many things going on, lawsuits, bankruptcies, shops failing, shows cancelled, loans in default etc and I never said a word.”