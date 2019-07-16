Andy Cohen Reveals ‘RHOBH’ Will Go In ‘New Directions’ After ‘Really Dramatic’ Reunion

With Lisa Vanderpump no longer on the Beverly Hills ‘Housewives’ roster, HollywoodLife asked Andy Cohen how the show will change. Let’s just say the cast still ‘moved the needle’ at the reunion, even without LVP sitting on the couch!

Lisa Vanderpump's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won't be the only change to the show, according to the King of Bravo himself — Andy Cohen , 51! Now that the last episodes featuring LVP, 58, have aired (she won't be joining the Season 9 reunion, which begins airing July 16), the future really is uncertain after the SUR Restaurant owner has been an anchor for the show since its inaugural season. "I think it'll go in new directions," Andy admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing how the franchise will adapt to a storyline without LVP. He added, "She obviously has been such an integral part of the show since the beginning. There's no replacing her." But the show will carry on, as this season's reunion will prove.

“But we have a team of all-stars on the show. I mean, if you look at that cast, it’s like…It’s a powerhouse group,” Andy continued. “So I’m excited to see where it goes.” The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host especially has to look forward, since he doesn’t think Lisa will “be back at any time soon,” although the “door will be open” if she does. And you can expect a new all-star on that team, because Andy confirmed that Bravo will be adding “someone else” to the cast after Lisa’s departure.

While Andy wished Lisa had stayed a little longer to “state her point of view” in the Season 9 reunion, the British entrepreneur wasn’t needed to stir the pot. “It actually was really dramatic and we moved the needle,” Andy revealed ahead of the reunion, adding, “Some surprising conflict and some surprising people coming together also.”