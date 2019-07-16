Exclusive Interview
Andy Cohen Reveals ‘RHOBH’ Will Go In ‘New Directions’ After ‘Really Dramatic’ Reunion
With Lisa Vanderpump no longer on the Beverly Hills ‘Housewives’ roster, HollywoodLife asked Andy Cohen how the show will change. Let’s just say the cast still ‘moved the needle’ at the reunion, even without LVP sitting on the couch!
Lisa Vanderpump’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won’t be the only change to the show, according to the King of Bravo himself — Andy Cohen, 51! Now that the last episodes featuring LVP, 58, have aired (she won’t be joining the Season 9 reunion, which begins airing July 16), the future really is uncertain after the SUR Restaurant owner has been an anchor for the show since its inaugural season. “I think it’ll go in new directions,” Andy admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing how the franchise will adapt to a storyline without LVP. He added, “She obviously has been such an integral part of the show since the beginning. There’s no replacing her.” But the show will carry on, as this season’s reunion will prove.
“But we have a team of all-stars on the show. I mean, if you look at that cast, it’s like…It’s a powerhouse group,” Andy continued. “So I’m excited to see where it goes.” The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host especially has to look forward, since he doesn’t think Lisa will “be back at any time soon,” although the “door will be open” if she does. And you can expect a new all-star on that team, because Andy confirmed that Bravo will be adding “someone else” to the cast after Lisa’s departure.
While Andy wished Lisa had stayed a little longer to “state her point of view” in the Season 9 reunion, the British entrepreneur wasn’t needed to stir the pot. “It actually was really dramatic and we moved the needle,” Andy revealed ahead of the reunion, adding, “Some surprising conflict and some surprising people coming together also.”
Andy actually has two babies’ futures to worry about. Other than RHOBH, Andy is focused on his actual child, Benjamin, whom the father also chatted about during his interview with HollywoodLife! Ever since welcoming the baby boy via surrogate on Feb. 4, the television personality needed to adapt to fatherhood for the very first time. These lifestyle changes included swapping a bachelor-friendly convertible in favor of a family-friendly SUV, a switch made possible thanks to his recent partnership with Autotrader which published a “12 Best New Cars for 2019” guide that Andy used as a trusty source.