Ramona Singer’s fans have pointed out that the ‘RHONY’ star is experiencing a small wardrobe snafu in her latest, sexy Instagram pic. Oops!

How low can you go? The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer looked phenomenal in a new selfie on Instagram, but some followers couldn’t help but point out a minor wardrobe malfunction she was experiencing in the pic. Ramona is wearing a wrap top with a deep, plunging neckline, and oops — that piece of lace is definitely her bra showing. In terms of wardrobe malfunctions, this is as tame as it gets. It appears that Ramona didn’t even notice the bit of lace, or didn’t care. Otherwise, she probably would have adjusted her shirt. You can see the pic in question below.

But we would be remiss if we didn’t talk about just how amazing Ramona looks. Can you believe that this woman is 62 years old? The RHONY troublemaker has flawless, uncreased skin and flowing, blonde hair. Her makeup game is on point, too. Big lashes and pink lips are always a good combo. Bra reveal aside, her outfit is super cute, and flatters her figure perfectly. Her fans definitely agreed. While some had to point out the wardrobe malfunction, writing comments like, “You CAN wear a tank top or something underneath. Good grief,” most were loving it. One fan wrote, “What a beautiful woman you are so elegant,” and countless others called her “stunning.” Hard agree.

Ramona actually revealed in the caption on the post that she’s all dolled up for a good reason. “Back in NYC to film something fun for @bravotv! Stay tuned! 😘 Xo” Hmm… what could it be? More RHONY drama? A visit to the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse with Andy Cohen? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Despite the drama this season on RHONY, Ramona’s co-stars left her some love, too. Dorinda Medley wrote, “So pretty” and included the fire emoji. Luann de Lesseps commented, “Gorg 😘”.