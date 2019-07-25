’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Apologizes For His ‘Mistakes’ Amid Drama With Cast

Ahead of ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s finale, Colt Johnson is apologizing for all of his ‘mistakes’ on the show and the cast drama he caused. He’s promising to be the ‘best me’ he can.

On the heels of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all special where Colt Johnson got into it with several cast members, he’s now apologizing and promising to be a better person. In a July 24 Instagram story he wrote, “I know I’m [sic] made mistakes, disappointments, and failures, but trust me, there is a part of me worth keeping. I am sorry for my mistakes and all I can say is that I’ll spend every day trying to be the best me I can. But I’m not doing it for you, I am doing it for me.”

The 34-year-old concluded, “Life is too short, be the best you, always.” Colt angered several of his TLC co-stars backstage before the taping according to In Touch Weekly, which led to the tense on camera interactions. He doubled down to the publication about his actions, saying he did call Ashley Marston “Trashley” and accused her of fan-scamming. “I want to put the record straight, I know there have been a lot of rumors lately about what happened at the tell-all …yes, I can exclusively confirm to you that I did indeed call Ashley ‘Trashley.’ She scammed all of her fans on multiple occasions,” Colt alleged in his statement. He then took swipes at Nicole Nafziger and Chantel Everett, telling the site “Nicole has been in a long-distance relationship for many years without any sign of progression or interest in getting married. Chantel is a hypocrite and literally is human noise.” Brutal! He made those statements on the same day he posted his apology for making “mistakes.” so maybe once he saw the cruel things he said in print he re-thought the situation.

Ashley responded to Colt’s claims by telling In Touch “Ha! Disregard his nonsense.” Then she alleged “He’s just butthurt he didn’t get funds to support his porn addiction.” Ashley told the publication, to which he hadn’t yet responded to about her claim. Nicole’s response to what Colt said was “Actually I would like to say that it doesn’t matter how many years. My relationship is my own with the person I am with. No one is allowed to judge me because our process is different and taking longer than other 90 Day cast,” she wrote to the publication.