’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ — Larissa Admits She’s ‘Deadly Afraid’ Of Colt & His Mother

Colt and Larissa’s drama continues on ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Colt admits that he regrets calling the police on Larissa, who later confesses she’s ‘deadly afraid’ of Colt and his mother.

Colt and Larissa have been married for 4 months and it hasn’t been an easy ride for them. Just a few days before their wedding, Colt and Larissa got into a nasty fight. Colt says he “called the police more so to protect her.” He claims he never wanted her to get arrested. She spent two nights in jail. “It was a nightmare,” she says in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premiere. Despite her arrested, Colt and Larissa still got married.

“Married life, to me, is like hell,” Larissa says. “And it’s all Colt’s fault.” Colt dropped the charges against Larissa, but she’s still got to go to trial. Their marriage is in shambles. They barely talk, and when they do, they yell at each other. Larissa goes to talk to a lawyer and learns that Colt told the police that she lunged at him and scratched him. Larissa is shocked by Colt’s lies because he told her that he didn’t tell the police anything.

“It’s not true at all,” Larissa tells the lawyer. She says they started fighting because he said that he didn’t want to marry her. She started crying and tried to “push him away.” Her lawyer tells that if she is found guilty, she’ll be deported. “I regret calling the police because now everything has changed,” Colt admits. “And the trial is taking a toll on our relationship.” He apologizes to Larissa for calling the police.

Later at dinner, Larissa asks Colt where his wedding ring is. “My ring is just off my hand,” Colt says. He asks her the same question about her wedding ring. Colt’s mother learns that Larissa flushed her wedding ring down the toilet. “It broke my heart,” Colt admits. Larissa claps back, “I did it because it was what the marriage means to me.” Colt’s mother is furious.

At the end of the episode, Larissa leaves the house and goes to the car to be interviewed by producers. She doesn’t want them to hear what she has to say. “I feel deadly afraid,” she says. “If they hear something that I’ll say, my life will be hell… Something wrong.”