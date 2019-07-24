Selena Gomez: The Truth About Her Relationship With Andrea Iervolino After Italian Getaway

Selena Gomez was spotted with hunky film producer Andrea Iervolino during her Italian birthday getaway but Selenators may be disappointed to learn the truth behind their relationship!

Selena Gomez is celebrating her 27th birthday in a big way! She has jetted off to Italy to celebrate alongside some of her closest BFFs including Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Caroline Franklin. But the “Good For You” singer was also spotted traveling with Italian-Canadian producer Andrea Iervolino. Some wondered if there may have been any romantic interest brewing between the two, who worked together on the 2016 film In Dubious Battle. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a source close to the birthday girl who revealed the real story behind her handsome companion. “Selena and Andrea are nothing more than good friends and there’s no romance brewing between them whatsoever,” the insider explained.

“They have worked together in the past and really bonded over the time they’ve spent together while filming,” the friend added. But Selenators may have a shred of hope as the pal continued, “However, friends definitely wouldn’t mind seeing her date someone like Andrea because he’s really sweet, he’s handsome, smart, successful, in his early 30s, etc. But right now there’s nothing going on between them and she’s simply enjoying her time away with her BFFs Raquelle, Ashley & Caroline.”

Another source added to the sentiment and said, “Selena, like everyone, would like love but that is not happening with Andrea. She is single and that is OK. Andrea is not exactly her type anyways and she really only thinks of him as a friend. She trusts him because of that friendship and that is why she likes hanging out with him. He is a good guy but Selena wants it known that you can have friends that are of the opposite sex without it going somewhere else. She likes that she doesn’t have to worry about him blabbering about her to other people. She feels safe around him but she doesn’t have any romantic vibes or feelings for him.”

Selena’s grandmother, Debbie Jean Gibson, also tagged along on the group trip and shared an Instagram photo with a picturesque view at sunrise. “What a beautiful view to wake up to!” she gushed of their time in Rome. “This trip is not about romance for Selena, she brought family with her, her grandparents are there. It’s about sharing moments,” a third source added. “She has lots of her good friends there with her too, Raquelle, Ashley and more of the girls form her core inner circle. She and Andrea have a great connection and have remained in touch over the past year but they are just friends.”

Meanwhile, Selena took to Instagram herself and shared a stunning image with her 153 million followers. Happily smiling and posing in a flowing yellow maxi dress, she thanked fans for all their birthday wishes. “Well I’m 27 now,” she began. “I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU”