Happy 27th Birthday, Selena Gomez: Her Hottest Looks Ever

Selena Gomez’s birthday is today, July 22, so we decided to celebrate by rounding up her most stunning shots! See some of the singer’s sexiest looks in honor of her turning 27!

Selena Gomez is another year older! The “Back To You” singer turned 27 today, July 22, and we’re so excited to celebrate the singer finishing another trip around the sun! To get in the celebratory spirit, we rounded up some of Sel’s most stunning photos to mark the occasion!

At only 27, Selena’s accomplished plenty in her career. Having risen to fame at the age of 15 thanks to her starring role on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, the actress has been in the public eye for nearly 11 years (and that’s not including her Barney & Friends days). As Sel grew up in front of us, her fans were able to watch her evolve into the intelligent, beautiful, and successful woman she is today. From executive producing the Netflix series Thirteen Reasons Why to releasing numerous chart-topping hits like “Hands To Myself” and “It Ain’t Me,” there’s little that Sel can’t do if she sets her mind to it.

Thanks to these various projects, the actress has also shared tons of promo images and music videos. For her collaboration with Puma, she can be seen posing in sports bras and leggings. Earlier this year, she even dropped yet another line with the athleisure brand, complete with some sexy promo shots. In one of the images promoting her SS19 collection, Selena could be seen wearing a loose crop top over a sports bra, along with black sweatpants, striped socks and white and black Puma kicks.

But as we have seen her image mature, we’ve also watched her fashion sense evolve. While attending Billboard’s Women In Music event in 2017, where she accepted the honor of “Woman of the Year,” Selena pushed some fashion boundaries by sporting an edgy black top with leather pants that featured small cut-outs. It was certainly a departure from the floral Coach dresses she loves so much (and proudly wears as their brand ambassador).

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum has also mastered formalwear. She looked amazing at the premiere for The Dead Don’t Die in a Louis Vuitton crop top and maxi skirt set. She paired the silk quilted look with layered diamond necklaces and silver heels. Selena later wore another Louis Vuitton look to the after party, but that time opted for a white off-the-shoulder mini dress.

Head up to the gallery above to see more of this style queen’s hottest outfits of all-time. Here’s to another year of Selena growing into the wonderful person – and fashionista – her fans have come to adore.