Watch
Hollywood Life

Shawn Mendes Blushes When Asked About His Rumored Romance With Camila Cabello — Watch

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
MEGA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Shawn Mendes, Camila CabelloShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Portraits, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Dec 2015
Shawn Mendes, Camila CabelloShawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Portraits, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Dec 2015
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello show PDA holding Hands and Hugging after going House Hunting and Having Lunch at Eatery in Weho! Last week, The Canadian Singer appears to be shutting down dating rumors with his "Señorita" collaborator... Nevertheless today, the couple appeared very much in love, first spending some time with friends and family and eventually going on to spend some quality time on their own. 07 Jul 2019 Pictured: Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello. Photo credit: FIA Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA461607_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Shawn Mendes had a question and answer session with fans in Dallas, TX on July 22, and when one fan asked him the status of his relationship with rumored love Camila Cabello, he had the cutest reaction.

Shawn Mendes, 20, was quite the adorably embarrassed man when he was asked about the lady in his life, Camila Cabello, 22, during a fan gathering in Dallas, TX! The singer was sitting down for a question and answer session with his fans before his show on July 22, and it didn’t take long for one girl, in particular, to bring up what was on everyone’s minds.

“I wanted to say, I’m pretty sure we all know the answer, but what’s going on with you and Camila?” the fan asked followed by a gasp and cheers from the other fans in the room. Shawn immediately blushed and couldn’t help but have a huge smile on his face as he tried to dodge the question and move on.

Although he blushed and obviously caught off guard with the question, this isn’t the first time he was asked about Camila while on tour. During a different question and answer session in Los Angeles, CA on July 6, someone asked the hunky artist if he was dating her, and he sort of shook his head no but didn’t go into details.

Soon after, his cryptic denial, though, the young stars were seen on numerous occasions together and they indeed acted like a couple while holding hands and even kissing. From the looks of eyewitness videos and/or paparazzi photos, it’s hard to deny that there’s something more than friendship going on between these two!

Shawn and Camila have been friends for a while now, but they started appearing to be more soon after the release of their duet “Señorita” on June 21. The sightings of their cozy outings also came after it was revealed that Camila had broken up with her longtime boyfriend Matthew Hussey. Only time will tell how things will end up between the musicians in the future, but we’ll be paying close attention!